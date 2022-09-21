-
Episode 139:42The Big Burn: The New NormalWe examine one particularly pivotal wildfire - the Tubbs fire of 2017.
About The Big Burn
As the world enters a new age of wildfires, science reporter Jacob Margolis dives deep into personal stories that illuminate the history of how we got here, why we keep screwing things up, and what we can do to survive and maybe even thrive while the world around us burns.
On Thursday, September 29, at 7 PM, The Big Burn podcast host Jacob Margolis (he/him) and guests will get to the root causes of megafires and whether there’s any hope to be found, or if our entire world is destined to turn to ash.
Be Prepared
Protect your pets, your belongings, your house, your community, yourself.
Rule #1: Stay inside.
With California facing a year-round fire season, particulate matter matters.
Some helpful suggestions on how to protect yourself from ash and particles from the fire.
Investigations
An investigation by the California Newsroom finds that unreliable agency data limits wildfire prevention accountability.
The U.S. Forest Service knows it needs to set prescribed burns on thousands of acres in Big Bear every year. This year, it's only burned 20.
Over the last year and a half, almost four dozen Cal Fire firefighters have suffered from heat illness during training, and since 2003 five have died.
A California Newsroom investigation finds that the department's missteps potentially leave the state at greater risk of catastrophic fires.
-
The governor dramatically overstated the amount of fire prevention work performed on "priority projects" and cut Cal Fire’s mitigation budget by $150 million.
Hint: follow the money.
Wildfires Explained
California’s wildfires have gotten increasingly destructive and deadly. Here's why, and what you can do to get your home and family ready for a fire emergency.
Not all emergency agencies use the same language. Here’s your rundown on how evacuation orders work
Disturbed by unrelenting heat waves, massive wildfires, disappearing beaches, and worsening droughts? Here’s what you need to know.
Important to know: Containment does not mean a fire is out -- or that the danger is over.
You have questions and we have years of experience answering them.