Shana Naomi Krochmal is the VP of of podcasting at LAist Studios, where she oversees development and production of our original on-demand audio programming. She was previously editorial director at Entertainment Weekly, where she created award-winning digital covers, oversaw a site relaunch and executive produced all podcasts, long- and short-form video and social media projects, including a daily entertainment news podcast, TikTok partnerships, AR lenses and an Alexa Skill.

Before that she was the editor in chief of Entertainment Tonight online, where she scaled the show’s microsite into a top-tier 24/7 digital video and news operation, with a key focus on building their YouTube business. She also worked at Current TV, was a longtime contributing editor at OUT magazine, and at EW co-hosted their awards podcast and a Schitt’s Creek companion show with exclusive access during the show’s sixth and final season.

She grew up in Reno, Nevada, graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, and lived in NYC three times before realizing she was best suited to LA, where she’s now been for almost 20 years. She and her wife Jessica live in Glassell Park with their dog, Miss Thing.

