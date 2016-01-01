Antonia Cereijido is the Executive Producer of LAist Studios and the host of the LAist podcast Norco '80. She was a producer for six years on NPR’s Latino USA and hosted her own segment The Breakdown. She has hosted podcasts for Mic and Slate. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Code Switch, and NPR’s All Things Considered.

Coverage has ranged from a profile of the Mexican-American man who runs the largest and most controversial migrant youth shelters, to a deep dive into the controversy over Oprah's book club selection American Dirt.