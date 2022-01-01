Minju Park is a multimedia journalist based in Chicago. She’s currently an associate producer for LAist Studios, where she’s working on the second season of The Big Disaster series, The Big Burn.

Previously, she’s worked on the production team for Marketplace. She’s worked on projects for PRX, including 1,800 Days: The Story of Early Childhood in the U.S. She’s reported for WBEZ Chicago, NBC Los Angeles and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

She’s a curious thinker and always interested in exploring podcasts, films, TV shows, music and literature through the lens of how they represent the larger culture. Her approach to content production is driven by the goal to translate that curiosity over into her work.

She was born in Seoul, South Korea, and raised in the Chicago area. She’s also lived in Nashville, Tennessee and Long Island, New York. She’s an alum of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Website: https://mp-productions.org/

IG: @meenjoo

Twitter: @meenjoo