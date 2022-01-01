Meg Cramer is an audio journalist, editor, and showrunner with experience in podcasting and broadcast. She helped develop and launch the Trump, Inc. podcast — an investigative collaboration between WNYC and ProPublica — where she worked as the show’s executive producer and later as a reporter.

Before Trump, Inc., Meg was Deputy Director of BuzzFeed Audio, working on the podcasts Another Round and See Something Say Something. She has also produced stories for Marketplace and got her start in journalism at Michigan Radio, where she covered the changing Midwest economy.