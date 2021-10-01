Morning Brief: CA’s Bad Cops, Tiny Homes, And Apple Picking

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Oct. 1.

Groups like Black Lives Matter - L.A. have been working for years to hold law enforcement officers accountable for using excessive or deadly force. The movement gained international attention last year, when George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis.

Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom appears to have thrown his weight behind significant police reforms as well. Yesterday, he signed off on a bill designed to remove violent officers from the streets, and to make sure they can’t just be moved to a different police department.

The new legislation will require law enforcement agencies to report some allegations of misconduct to a state oversight committee. It also establishes a civilian advisory board comprised mostly of people with no policing experience, and including at least two people who’ve either personally suffered from an officer’s use of force or lost a loved one to it.

As you might imagine, the law was fiercely contested by police unions. My colleague Frank Stoltze reports that a representative from the Peace Officers Research Association of California said that the bill would create a “biased and unclear process for revoking an officer’s license.”

Still, Newsom didn’t shy away from a straightforward explanation of why he signed it, including naming some of the underlying reasons for police brutality.

“Today marks another step toward healing and justice for all,” said Newsom. “Too many lives have been lost due to racial profiling and excessive use of force.”

What Else You Need To Know Today

L.A. City Council debated for more than an hour about whether Angelenos should have to show proof of vaccination before being allowed inside many public spaces, but wound up moving the decision to next week.

about whether Angelenos should have to show proof of vaccination before being allowed inside many public spaces, but wound up moving the decision to next week. L.A. County employees who aren’t vaccinated will be reassigned.

A tiny home village is coming to Eagle Rock.

Four residents from Southern California can claim MacArthur Foundation "genius" status this year, including a pair of married filmmakers, Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra.

Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra. California's law requiring an extra two weeks of paid sick leave during the pandemic expired yesterday, leaving workers with only three days of guaranteed paid sick leave.

Weekend Reads

There's a lot going on in the world right now, and it’s hard enough to keep up with our day-to-day lives, let alone to stay current on the news. But if you have some time this weekend, here’s what you may have missed:

Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Apple Picking

It's apple season and picking your own is a great way to get outdoors in Southern California. (David Berkowitz, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

The crisp fall weather earlier this week reminded us that it’s apple season! For some of the best picking, check out Stone Soup Farm & Heritage Orchard’s Autumn Apple Fair in San Bernardino. Wander through the organic orchards and gardens, pick apples, play games and sample autumn foods.

