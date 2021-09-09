-
We’re talking about a lot of things: bachelor’s or associate’s degrees, a certificate, or job training through an educational institution. A lot of this information can apply to advanced degrees like master's or Ph.D.s, but we don't discuss those in depth.
We’ll highlight resources from public schools (the community college, California State University, and University of California systems) because they’re the largest school networks in the state, but we’ll also spotlight what might be available at online-only schools, trade schools, and private schools in general.
Pro tip: Figure out what you want first.
There’s a lot out there.
Here’s what California has to offer, and how to pick the right place for you.
Don’t make assumptions just yet about what education you can and can’t afford.
Plus tips for claiming credit on courses you took a long time ago.
A parent? A veteran? Someone with a disability? Here are resources for all kinds of situations.
Timing, deadlines, and what you may need to submit.
Turns out there are lots of people whose job it is to help you.
