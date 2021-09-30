The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Oct. 1 - 3

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled.

Friday, Oct. 1 - Sunday, Oct. 31

Nights of the Jack

King Gillette Ranch

26800 Mulholland Hwy., Calabasas

Wander an interactive walking trail filled with hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins. The festive fall outing spans two-thirds of a mile and is appropriate for all ages. Kids 2 years and younger get free admission.

COST: $34.99 - $59.99; MORE INFO



Friday, Oct. 1 - Sunday, Oct. 31

Boo at the Zoo

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive, Griffith Park

The zoo gets decked out for the Halloween season with photo ops and a graveyard of extinct animals. Weekends include animal pumpkin feedings, take-home crafts and merry-not-scary entertainment. There will be trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo during the last two weeks of October. Activities are included with admission.

COST: $17 - $22; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 1 - Tuesday, Oct. 5

Freeform’s Halloween Road

Heritage Square Museum

3515 Pasadena Ave., Montecito Heights

Enjoy 31 nights of Halloween programming from Freeform. The outdoor, immersive event features Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family and Ghostbusters plus games, photo ops and a beer and wine garden. All ages.

COST: Tickets start at $37; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 1 - Sunday, Oct. 31

Discovery Cube: Spooky Science Featuring the Monster Academy

11800 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar

2500 N Main St., Santa Ana

Visit Dr. Pumpkinstein's ghoulish laboratory where you'll find spiders, ghosts and monsters all month. There’s a costume party and trick-or-treating on Halloween weekend.

COST: $13.95 - $19.95; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 1 - Friday, Oct. 15

Angel City Jazz Festival

Various locations

The festival returns to in-person concerts, celebrating jazz from the West Coast and the world. Concerts include Mark Dresser 5 + Jeremy Ledbetter Trio (Oct. 1), Corey Fogel Group + Amirtha Kidambi’s Elder Ones (Oct. 2), Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra (Oct. 8), an Orenda Records Fest (Oct. 9), Elliott Sharp & Jeff Parker + Muttdoggs with Petra Haden (Oct. 10), Billy Childs Jazz Chamber Ensemble with Dianne Reeves (Oct. 14) and Myra Melford + Jamie Baum Septet+1 (Oct. 15).

COST: Varies; MORE INFO



Friday, Oct. 1 - Monday, Nov. 1

House of Horrors: A Prime Video Pop Up Shop

Hosted at Amazon Pop Up

8551 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood

Now Screaming is Prime Video’s new community that is focused on horror content. To celebrate its launch, this pop-up features costume displays from The Voyeurs, Black As Night (premiering 10/1), Madres (premiering 10/8) and I Know What You Did Last Summer (premiering 10/15). Create your own movie stills, visit a candy kiosk and shop for outfits.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Meet Bonnet Boy at Zombie Joe's Urban Death experience. (Jana Wimer)

Friday, Oct. 1 - Monday, Nov. 1 (select dates)

URBAN DEATH Tour of Terror Haunted Theatre Attraction

Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre

4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

The maze and horror show features disturbed spirits that walk among the guests (recommended for those 17+). There’s a family-friendly version at 7 p.m. on Saturday nights and other select dates. Ages 8 and older will encounter bizarre and comedic wordless vignettes and performances.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Temecula Terror features mazes, scare zones, bars at Galway Downs, located in the Temecula Valley Wine Country. (Courtesy of Temecula Terror)

Friday, Oct. 1 - Sunday, Oct. 31 (select dates)

Temecula Terror

Galway Downs

38801 Los Corralitos Rd., Temecula

The Inland Empire’s newest Halloween experience features three mazes through the Butterfield Asylum, Hyde Street Haunted House and The Crypt, as well as a scare zone, an entertainment zone and access to sips and spirits. The Family Fright hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for a spooky (but not scary) experience, plus harvest carnival games, trick-or-treating with vendors and a kiddo costume contest.

COST: $10 - $35; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 1 - Sunday, Oct. 31

Haunt ’O ween LA

The Promenade

6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills

The 150,000-square-foot immersive Halloween playground is filled with family-friendly adventures, including trick-or-treating, pumpkin-picking, pumpkin-carving, face-painting, games, themed tunnels and 35,000 pumpkins on display. For those 21+, there’s a Malibu Wines tasting garden. Nosh at various food trucks.

COST: $30 - $35; MORE INFO

Versa-Style Dance Company premieres its latest full-length work, 'Freemind Freestyle,' on Friday, Oct. 1 at The Ford. (Courtesy of Versa-Style Dance Company and the LA Phil)

Friday, Oct. 1; 8 p.m.

Versa-Style Dance Company

The Ford Theatre

2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood Hills

The company premieres Freemind Lifestyle, a mostly improvised dance piece that explores the concept of freedom. The full-length work features hip-hop, house, popping and krump.

COST: $15 - $35; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 2; 8 a.m.

12th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk

Homeboy Industries

130 W. Bruno St., downtown L.A.

Thousands of runners will participate in the race, supporting Homeboy’s mission of providing hope, training and support to formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated people. Join them and enjoy live music through the route. The day includes a family fun run, food vendors, giveaways, a kid’s zone and a climbing wall.

COST: $20 - $45; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct 2; 7:30 p.m.

Strong Words

St. Francis Center/ Holy Spirit L.A.

3621 Brunswick Ave., Atwater Village

Attend an outdoor salon of storytelling and live music. Watch performers Rose Abdoo, Kelly Aden, Bryan Kett, Claudette Sutherland, Trieu Tran and Adel Wilson. Music by Molly Kirschenbaum. Bring your vaccination card and mask. Beer, wine and sodas available.

COST: $5; MORE INFO

The global street dance competition Red Bull Dance Your Style returns to L.A. on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Pershing Square. (Courtesy of Red Bull)

Saturday, Oct. 2; 4 - 7:30 p.m.

Red Bull Dance Your Style

Pershing Square

532 South Olive St., downtown L.A.

The global street dance competition returns to L.A. for a bracket-style qualifying tournament. Watch hip-hop, house, popping, krumping and locking from some of SoCal’s best local dancers. The audience ultimately decides who will advance to the finals on Oct. 22-23 in Washington D.C. You can also watch and vote via a livestream .

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 2; 9:30 p.m.

A New Baptism

Pico Union Project

1153 Valencia St., Pico-Union

The House of Red Velvet hosts a night of dark art, surreal dreams and erotic nightmares inside a church-like setting. Enjoy performance art inspired by the works of David Lynch and Alejandro Jodorowsky.

COST: $55; MORE INFO

Secret Project returns this weekend to showcase avant-garde and esoteric electronic music in downtown L.A. (Courtesy of Secret Project)

Saturday, Oct. 2 - Sunday, Oct. 3

Secret Project

516 S Anderson St., Boyle Heights

Dance the night(s) away to avant-garde, electronic music artists including Maceo Plex, Nina Kraviz, Ash Lauryn, Ben Böhmer Live, DJ Tennis, DJ Minx, Corey Sizemore, b2b Richie Panic and Floorplan. The never-before-used space is nestled between the factories, bridges and art-strewn walls of downtown L.A.

COST: Starting at $80 for a two-day pass; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 2; 4 - 9 p.m.

Conscious Night Market

1351 3rd Street Promenade

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Check out fitness, wellness and health companies at a night market with live music and a kombucha garden. Shop from a number of vendors including Seedlip mocktails, Compostable LA, De La Playa Music & Vinyl, Fit Girl Club, Haus of Trade, The Haus Plant Truck and Vive Salvaje.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Oct. 3; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cruise Night Book Release and Car Show

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park

Join a book release party for Kristin Bedford’s Cruise Night, an exploration of Mexican American lowrider culture. The family-friendly event features more than 100 lowriders, raffle prizes, DJ sets, food vendors and free museum admission.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

It's apple season and picking your own is a great way to get outdoors in Southern California. (David Berkowitz, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Outdoor Pick

Apple Picking

The crisp fall weather earlier this week reminded us that it’s apple season. There are plenty of orchards outside L.A. where you can pick your own apples for making pies, crisps, cobblers, etc. This Saturday, Stone Soup Farm & Heritage Orchard (12131 S. Oak Glen Rd., Oak Glen) in San Bernardino County kicks off its Autumn Apple Fair , held Saturdays and Sundays in October. Wander through the organic orchards and gardens, pick apples, play games and sample autumn foods. Admission is $5 (other activities may cost extra).

Streaming Pick

Midnight Mass

It’s Halloween season, so we’re picking a creepy show that may have flown under the radar. Midnight Mass, the new Netflix miniseries from Mike Flanagan (Hill House series), was released last week. It stars Hamish Linklater as a charismatic priest who brings miracles and mysteries to a dying town. The show also stars Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) and Kristen Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House). All seven episodes are streaming now on Netflix .

Chef Keizo Shimamoto has opened a SoCal outpost of his famed NYC Ramen Shack in San Juan Capistrano. (Courtesy of Ramen Shack)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here's the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal:

