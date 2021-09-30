The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Oct. 1 - 3
With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled.
Wander through a trail of jack o'lanterns. Enjoy a bunch of spooky experiences. Watch a street dance competition. Get jazzy. Pick apples. Run for the Homeboys.
Friday, Oct. 1 - Sunday, Oct. 31
Nights of the Jack
King Gillette Ranch
26800 Mulholland Hwy., Calabasas
Wander an interactive walking trail filled with hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins. The festive fall outing spans two-thirds of a mile and is appropriate for all ages. Kids 2 years and younger get free admission.
COST: $34.99 - $59.99; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 1 - Sunday, Oct. 31
Boo at the Zoo
Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Drive, Griffith Park
The zoo gets decked out for the Halloween season with photo ops and a graveyard of extinct animals. Weekends include animal pumpkin feedings, take-home crafts and merry-not-scary entertainment. There will be trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo during the last two weeks of October. Activities are included with admission.
COST: $17 - $22; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 1 - Tuesday, Oct. 5
Freeform’s Halloween Road
Heritage Square Museum
3515 Pasadena Ave., Montecito Heights
Enjoy 31 nights of Halloween programming from Freeform. The outdoor, immersive event features Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family and Ghostbusters plus games, photo ops and a beer and wine garden. All ages.
COST: Tickets start at $37; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 1 - Sunday, Oct. 31
Discovery Cube: Spooky Science Featuring the Monster Academy
11800 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar
2500 N Main St., Santa Ana
Visit Dr. Pumpkinstein's ghoulish laboratory where you'll find spiders, ghosts and monsters all month. There’s a costume party and trick-or-treating on Halloween weekend.
COST: $13.95 - $19.95; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 1 - Friday, Oct. 15
Angel City Jazz Festival
Various locations
The festival returns to in-person concerts, celebrating jazz from the West Coast and the world. Concerts include Mark Dresser 5 + Jeremy Ledbetter Trio (Oct. 1), Corey Fogel Group + Amirtha Kidambi’s Elder Ones (Oct. 2), Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra (Oct. 8), an Orenda Records Fest (Oct. 9), Elliott Sharp & Jeff Parker + Muttdoggs with Petra Haden (Oct. 10), Billy Childs Jazz Chamber Ensemble with Dianne Reeves (Oct. 14) and Myra Melford + Jamie Baum Septet+1 (Oct. 15).
COST: Varies; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 1 - Monday, Nov. 1
House of Horrors: A Prime Video Pop Up Shop
Hosted at Amazon Pop Up
8551 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood
Now Screaming is Prime Video’s new community that is focused on horror content. To celebrate its launch, this pop-up features costume displays from The Voyeurs, Black As Night (premiering 10/1), Madres (premiering 10/8) and I Know What You Did Last Summer (premiering 10/15). Create your own movie stills, visit a candy kiosk and shop for outfits.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 1 - Monday, Nov. 1 (select dates)
URBAN DEATH Tour of Terror Haunted Theatre Attraction
Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre
4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
The maze and horror show features disturbed spirits that walk among the guests (recommended for those 17+). There’s a family-friendly version at 7 p.m. on Saturday nights and other select dates. Ages 8 and older will encounter bizarre and comedic wordless vignettes and performances.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 1 - Sunday, Oct. 31 (select dates)
Temecula Terror
Galway Downs
38801 Los Corralitos Rd., Temecula
The Inland Empire’s newest Halloween experience features three mazes through the Butterfield Asylum, Hyde Street Haunted House and The Crypt, as well as a scare zone, an entertainment zone and access to sips and spirits. The Family Fright hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for a spooky (but not scary) experience, plus harvest carnival games, trick-or-treating with vendors and a kiddo costume contest.
COST: $10 - $35; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 1 - Sunday, Oct. 31
Haunt ’O ween LA
The Promenade
6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills
The 150,000-square-foot immersive Halloween playground is filled with family-friendly adventures, including trick-or-treating, pumpkin-picking, pumpkin-carving, face-painting, games, themed tunnels and 35,000 pumpkins on display. For those 21+, there’s a Malibu Wines tasting garden. Nosh at various food trucks.
COST: $30 - $35; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 1; 8 p.m.
Versa-Style Dance Company
The Ford Theatre
2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood Hills
The company premieres Freemind Lifestyle, a mostly improvised dance piece that explores the concept of freedom. The full-length work features hip-hop, house, popping and krump.
COST: $15 - $35; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 2; 8 a.m.
12th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk
Homeboy Industries
130 W. Bruno St., downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners will participate in the race, supporting Homeboy’s mission of providing hope, training and support to formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated people. Join them and enjoy live music through the route. The day includes a family fun run, food vendors, giveaways, a kid’s zone and a climbing wall.
COST: $20 - $45; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct 2; 7:30 p.m.
Strong Words
St. Francis Center/ Holy Spirit L.A.
3621 Brunswick Ave., Atwater Village
Attend an outdoor salon of storytelling and live music. Watch performers Rose Abdoo, Kelly Aden, Bryan Kett, Claudette Sutherland, Trieu Tran and Adel Wilson. Music by Molly Kirschenbaum. Bring your vaccination card and mask. Beer, wine and sodas available.
COST: $5; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 2; 4 - 7:30 p.m.
Red Bull Dance Your Style
Pershing Square
532 South Olive St., downtown L.A.
The global street dance competition returns to L.A. for a bracket-style qualifying tournament. Watch hip-hop, house, popping, krumping and locking from some of SoCal’s best local dancers. The audience ultimately decides who will advance to the finals on Oct. 22-23 in Washington D.C. You can also watch and vote via a livestream.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 2; 9:30 p.m.
A New Baptism
Pico Union Project
1153 Valencia St., Pico-Union
The House of Red Velvet hosts a night of dark art, surreal dreams and erotic nightmares inside a church-like setting. Enjoy performance art inspired by the works of David Lynch and Alejandro Jodorowsky.
COST: $55; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 2 - Sunday, Oct. 3
Secret Project
516 S Anderson St., Boyle Heights
Dance the night(s) away to avant-garde, electronic music artists including Maceo Plex, Nina Kraviz, Ash Lauryn, Ben Böhmer Live, DJ Tennis, DJ Minx, Corey Sizemore, b2b Richie Panic and Floorplan. The never-before-used space is nestled between the factories, bridges and art-strewn walls of downtown L.A.
COST: Starting at $80 for a two-day pass; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 2; 4 - 9 p.m.
Conscious Night Market
1351 3rd Street Promenade
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Check out fitness, wellness and health companies at a night market with live music and a kombucha garden. Shop from a number of vendors including Seedlip mocktails, Compostable LA, De La Playa Music & Vinyl, Fit Girl Club, Haus of Trade, The Haus Plant Truck and Vive Salvaje.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Oct. 3; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cruise Night Book Release and Car Show
Autry Museum of the American West
4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park
Join a book release party for Kristin Bedford’s Cruise Night, an exploration of Mexican American lowrider culture. The family-friendly event features more than 100 lowriders, raffle prizes, DJ sets, food vendors and free museum admission.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Apple Picking
The crisp fall weather earlier this week reminded us that it’s apple season. There are plenty of orchards outside L.A. where you can pick your own apples for making pies, crisps, cobblers, etc. This Saturday, Stone Soup Farm & Heritage Orchard (12131 S. Oak Glen Rd., Oak Glen) in San Bernardino County kicks off its Autumn Apple Fair, held Saturdays and Sundays in October. Wander through the organic orchards and gardens, pick apples, play games and sample autumn foods. Admission is $5 (other activities may cost extra).
Streaming Pick
Midnight Mass
It’s Halloween season, so we’re picking a creepy show that may have flown under the radar. Midnight Mass, the new Netflix miniseries from Mike Flanagan (Hill House series), was released last week. It stars Hamish Linklater as a charismatic priest who brings miracles and mysteries to a dying town. The show also stars Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) and Kristen Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House). All seven episodes are streaming now on Netflix.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here's the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal:
- NYC’s Ramen Shack, from Japanese American chef Keizo Shimamoto, has opened in San Juan Capistrano (31761 Camino Capistrano) with fresh-cut noodles, Ganga-style Tsukemen, the 13-ingredient broth The Quiet Storm, the Infamous Green Curry and the Ramen Burger.
- In honor of Latino Heritage Month, Boyle Heights' historic music venue, The Paramount, brings back its Mariachi Brunch this Sunday at 11 a.m. It includes a buffet and music by the all-female Mariachi band Las Catrinas. ($35/adults, $15/kids)
- Yang's Braised Chicken Rice just opened its newest location — in the Original Farmers Market at Third and Fairfax. Yang's signature bowl features chicken, rice, sliced ginger, shiitake mushrooms and Grandma's Secret Sauce.
- DineLA returns for two weeks, Oct. 1 - 15. Hundreds of L.A. restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus available for dine-in or takeout. Participating restaurants include MDK Noodles, Gracias Madre Weho, Trejo's Tacos, Harold & Belle's, Bacari, Eataly LA and Clearman's Steak 'n Stein.
- The Propagator at Firestone Walker Brewing Company in Venice celebrates Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 2 at noon. Enjoy live music, play games and drink beer, including the brewery's signature Oaktoberfest. Eat off a themed menu.
- National Taco Day isn't until Monday (Oct. 4), but Lanea in Santa Monica celebrates early on Saturday, Oct. 2, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., with all-you-can-eat Barbakush Street Tacos and a cocktail (of your choice) for $25. The Santa Monica taqueria also hosts a pop-up taco bar from its satellite area on The Promenade (while supplies last). The festivities continue with an '80s themed block party on Broadway, starting at 8 p.m.
- LAWineFest returns for in-person pouring and tastings on Saturday and Sunday at Harry Bridges Memorial Park in Long Beach. Ticket prices include a wine glass, unlimited wine and beer sampling, water, coffee and nibbles. Additional vendors will also be serving food at the venue. Tickets: $65 - $100, $20 for designated driver.
- Georgia’s Restaurant at the Long Beach Exchange has introduced weekend brunch. New menu items include chicken and waffles, fish and grits, shrimp and grits, a vegetarian Mardi Gras Omelet and southern grits.
- Author and actress Annabelle Gurwitch hosts an inaugural food event and fundraiser for the Lung Cancer Foundation of America with Amar Santana of Top Chef. Tickets for the virtual fundraiser are $25 - $100.
- Katsuya’s Brentwood location has launched a new omakase bar, helmed by chefs Katsuya Uechi and Martin Heierling. Diners enjoy 10 courses ($95) of new and signature Katsuya dishes.
- Brabu, with its coastal California-inspired menu, is now open on the Venice Boardwalk. Thanks to LA Taco for the tip that the menu features the 24K — a $3,000 wood-fired pizza with a silver infused crust, foie gras and Almas Caviar.