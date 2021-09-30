Tiny Home Project To House More Than 100 People In Eagle Rock

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

A tiny home village is coming to Eagle Rock. The project is expected to open in a month or so and will temporarily house more than 100 people in the area. Showers, bathrooms, laundry machines and security will be provided.

Councilmember Kevin de León says the village will bring a sense of safety that's often lacking for people who live on the street.

"It's a lot better than being exposed, being vulnerable, being out there for folks to prey on you," de León said. "And it's working — the vast majority of individuals who are offered housing take it."

Each tiny home shed is around 64 square feet in size and will house two people each. The per unit cost is about $60,000, including services and utilities.

This project coincides with another tiny home village in Highland Park that's set to finish construction next week. Both sites combined would shelter more than 300 people experiencing homelessness in Northeast L.A.

Construction also began this Tuesday on the Weingart Tower in Skid Row. The high-rise apartment building will provide 278 units of permanent housing.

There are more than 7,500 unhoused people in De Leon's district — according to the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.