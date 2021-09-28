What’s The Best City In LA? Reddit Is Trying To Figure That Out

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

The battle for Los Angeles County’s (unofficial) best city has begun — virtually at least.

Reddit users on the Los Angeles sub started the “Battle For Los Angeles” on Monday. Each day, users submit which of L.A.'s 88 cities they think are most worthy of being voted off and one locale is eliminated each day.

Today, the battle took its first victim: Palmdale. Vernon narrowly beat the Antelope Valley burg to stay in the running.

“R. Rex Parris has pushed south and annexed Palmdale, centralizing Lancaster's control in the Antelope Valley with a consolidated jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. We're putting the LA back into Lancaster,” wrote Reddit user 405freeway , the moderator of the thread.

The back-and-forth is real. And, yes, there’s plenty of shade being thrown.

“Tensions rise as rumors swirl around the futures of Vernon, Maywood, Avalon and Santa Clarita. The east stays quiet. Silver Lake calls for peace. Peace was never an option. Silver Lake isn't even a city anyway,” wrote 405freeway.

They're right: Silver Lake is a neighborhood not a city. So is Venice. They're not eligible for this competition. But Santa Monica and Agoura Hills are. So feel free.

Who's next on the chopping block? As of Tuesday afternoon, Santa Clarita was leading the pack as the city most likely to be eliminated next.

Currently, 87 cities remain before a winner is crowned. See you in three months.

If you want more details on some of L.A.’s many cities, check out LAist’s 88 Cities series where we explored a few spots, including Cerritos and San Fernando .