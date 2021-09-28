Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

What’s The Best City In LA? Reddit Is Trying To Figure That Out

By  Sofia James
Published Sep 28, 2021 3:45 PM
The Los Angeles City skyline at night.
What's the best city in all of L.A. County? Weigh in on Reddit.
(Joe Klamar
/
AFP via Getty Images)
The battle for Los Angeles County’s (unofficial) best city has begun — virtually at least.

Reddit users on the Los Angeles sub started the “Battle For Los Angeles” on Monday. Each day, users submit which of L.A.'s 88 cities they think are most worthy of being voted off and one locale is eliminated each day.

Today, the battle took its first victim: Palmdale. Vernon narrowly beat the Antelope Valley burg to stay in the running.

“R. Rex Parris has pushed south and annexed Palmdale, centralizing Lancaster's control in the Antelope Valley with a consolidated jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. We're putting the LA back into Lancaster,” wrote Reddit user 405freeway, the moderator of the thread.

The back-and-forth is real. And, yes, there’s plenty of shade being thrown.

“Tensions rise as rumors swirl around the futures of Vernon, Maywood, Avalon and Santa Clarita. The east stays quiet. Silver Lake calls for peace. Peace was never an option. Silver Lake isn't even a city anyway,” wrote 405freeway.

They're right: Silver Lake is a neighborhood not a city. So is Venice. They're not eligible for this competition. But Santa Monica and Agoura Hills are. So feel free.

Who's next on the chopping block? As of Tuesday afternoon, Santa Clarita was leading the pack as the city most likely to be eliminated next.

Currently, 87 cities remain before a winner is crowned. See you in three months.

If you want more details on some of L.A.’s many cities, check out LAist’s 88 Cities series where we explored a few spots, including Cerritos and San Fernando.

