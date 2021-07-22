Sofia JamesNews Apprentice | (she/her)
Sofia James is the News Apprentice for LAist and KPCC. Originally from Seattle, she graduated in December 2020 from the University of Southern California, where she studied political science and documentary film. She had an international upbringing, spending six years in Maputo, Mozambique, visiting family in Santiago, Chile, and living in Northern Spain for six months. This inspired her interest in the issues facing other people and grew into a love of storytelling. Throughout college, Sofia worked in a variety of jobs and internships, from investigative reporting to video production.
-
FoodThere are a lot of reasons some restaurants are having trouble staffing up. Where shall we begin?
-
Transportation and MobilityDrivers picketed Wednesday in support of the PRO Act, which would give them increased bargaining power.
-
FoodCalifornia passed a law establishing the first statewide universal school lunch program in the U.S.
-
Transportation and MobilityWhy Is It So Hard To Get A Ride Share? Because Many Drivers Are Hesitant To Get Back Behind The WheelRide share app companies are struggling to find enough people to drive. Increased demand met with a low supply makes for long wait times and high prices.
-
NewsDon’t have a pool? No problem! Many of L.A.'s public pools reopened last month. Here's where to find them.
-
Climate and EnvironmentParts of L.A. County and the high desert can expect extreme heat and temperatures of up to 115 degrees this weekend. Here's how you can cope.
-
Arts and EntertainmentL.A. has a new logo and it looks straight off of an '80s vaporwave album cover.
-
NewsWith Fourth of July celebrations just around the corner, use of illegal fireworks is exploding across L.A. County. City and county officials want to remind Angelenos that ANY non-permitted use of fireworks is illegal.
-
NewsUSC's Beacon Project spoke to 19 current and former students about their interactions in recent years with the university's Department of Public Safety. The students and alumni argue these interactions highlight a pattern of racial profiling by the department.