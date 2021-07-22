Sofia James is the News Apprentice for LAist and KPCC. Originally from Seattle, she graduated in December 2020 from the University of Southern California, where she studied political science and documentary film. She had an international upbringing, spending six years in Maputo, Mozambique, visiting family in Santiago, Chile, and living in Northern Spain for six months. This inspired her interest in the issues facing other people and grew into a love of storytelling. Throughout college, Sofia worked in a variety of jobs and internships, from investigative reporting to video production.