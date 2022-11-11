Here's How Close The Votes Are For Outstanding House And Senate Races

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

As of Friday morning, with control of Congress still undecided, 32 seats have yet to be called in the House, and four are outstanding in the Senate.

With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected. Only 11 of the outstanding races have had 90% or more of their ballots counted, according to estimates from The Associated Press. In the House, half of the outstanding races are in California, which historically has taken a while to complete its tallies.

And in some of these races, the margins are razor-thin: With an estimated 99% of the vote counted, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is ahead by only 1,122 votes against Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd District.



