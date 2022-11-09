45th Congressional District Results: What We Know So Far In The Race Between Jay Chen and Michelle Steel

Get the latest on this election delivered daily. From analysis of the results to ongoing coverage of L.A., start your day with our How To LA newsletter. Subscribe

The closely-watched race for the 45th Congressional district could help determine which party controls the House. Korean American GOP Congress member Michelle Steel and Taiwanese American Democrat Jay Chen are competing in a district with one of the largest Asian American electorates in California — or anywhere. The 45th was redrawn last year during redistricting to cradle Little Saigon, home to the largest Vietnamese American diaspora.

The race has drawn national attention in large part because advertising from the Steel campaign has been painting Chen as a Communist sympathizer. As a school board member more than a decade ago, he had voted to adopt a Chinese language program that the State department has since criticized for its links to the Chinese Communist Party.

About The Candidates

Jay Chen

Chen, 44, owns a real estate firm and sits on the board of the Mt. San Antonio College Board of Trustees. He serves as an intelligence officer in the Naval Reserve.

A son of Taiwanese immigrants, Chen has run for Congress twice before. He is a former school board trustee for the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District.

During the campaign he advocated for reproductive rights and lower prescription drug costs, as well as measures to stop large companies from unnecessarily raising prices.



Michelle Steel

Steel, 67, is a long-time Republican politician who became one of the first three Korean American women to join Congress in 2018, when she upset Democratic incumbent Harley Rouda.

Steel, a Korean immigrant whose parents fled North Korea, is well-known in Orange County where she served on the Board of Supervisors. She was first elected to office in 2006 as a member of the California State Board of Equalization.

A Note On The Results

Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.

Tracking Your Ballot

You can track the status of your ballot:



If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Los Angeles County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 28 to reply and "cure" your ballot.

How We're Covering This Election

Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.

Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.

