Backlash From AAPI Groups Grows Over Rep. Steel’s ‘Red-Baiting’ Campaign

For many Asian American groups, red flags went up when Republican Congress member Michelle Steel sent out mailers last month with a photoshopped image of her Democratic rival Jay Chen holding the Communist Manifesto.

Then in recent weeks, signs cropped up around the 45th Congressional District that were red and yellow like the Chinese flag; they bore the words: “China’s Choice: Jay Chen.”

But for Haipei Shue, the final straw was a digital ad from the Steel campaign in which two actors playing two Chinese Communist intelligence officers sit in a room decorated with pictures of Mao Zedong and Xi Jinping as they talk about Chen and call him “one of us, a socialist comrade.”

The ad ends with the men laughing conspiratorially as the words “Jay Chen. He’s perfect for Communist China” pop up on the screen.

“That got me really pissed off,” said Shue, president of United Chinese Americans. “It's a kind of extension of Asian hate. It reinforces the stereotype that we are perpetual foreigners.”

Shue is flying out from Washington D.C., where his group is headquartered, to take part in a Saturday protest with several other Asian American organizations outside Steel’s Buena Park office.



An ‘Utter Lack Of Decency’

The protest, in which the groups will call on Steel to stop the anti-Communist attack ads and apologize for them, is the latest salvo against her campaign tactics.

The Committee of 100, a group of prominent Chinese American leaders, on Tuesday condemned the advertisements: “It is especially harmful when these unfounded attacks come from members of our own community,” the group said.

Meanwhile, Chinese American groups like United Chinese Americans and I-Chinese American Political Action Committee are circulating an open letter denouncing “Congresswoman Steel’s reckless attack—by its scale, its baselessness, and its utter lack of decency.”

A Steel campaign sign labeling Chen "China's Choice." (Josie Huang / LAist)

The Asian Americans for Good Government Political Action Committee on Monday said it had withdrawn its endorsement of Steel because her campaign strategy “promotes xenophobia and the belief that AAPI are forever foreigners.” The Steel campaign contends the group never endorsed her in the first place.

Shue said Steel is irresponsibly trying to stir up strife between different Asian American groups by tapping into homeland politics and the anti-Communist sentiment of refugees from Vietnam, for example.

“You don't want to go back to Asia, going back 50 years ago to those unpleasant memories,” Shue said. “To stir that up is no good for anybody.”



‘It’s Not Racism’

The Steel campaign maintains it has done nothing wrong.

The Republican’s attacks on Chen are directed at a vote he took as a school board member in 2010 in the San Gabriel Valley to use a free Mandarin language program linked to the Chinese government. Due to backlash, the program from the Confucius Institute U.S. Center was never adopted.

In the years since, the Confucius Institute has come under increasing scrutiny from the U.S. government and in 2020, the Trump administration designated it as a foreign mission.

Chen has said he agrees with the State Department assessment and that he understands the threat of China too well as a Taiwanese American and officer in the Naval Reserve.

The Steel campaign says Chen has not properly disavowed his prior support of the program.

“It's not racism to highlight his continued support of Confucius Institutes — it's his record,” said Lance Trover, a Steel campaign spokesperson.

Steel returned fire when this week, three Congressional Democrats — Rep. Judy Chu of Pasadena and Sens. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois — blasted Steel on Twitter, accusing her of perpetuating racism and questioning Chen’s patriotism.

You (along with 99 bipartisan colleagues) voted to rein in Confucius Institutes seeing the threat they posed to American schools. Jay Chen supports these Chinese propaganda programs to this day.



It's not racism, it's just his record. https://t.co/jp2L9EqC3l — Michelle Steel (@MichelleSteelCA) October 25, 2022

In recent weeks, Chen has tried to raise the issue of Communism himself to portray Steel as insensitive to the trauma experienced by refugees. He's run several Facebook ads that point out Steel once presented a certificate of recognition to an official of Vietnam’s Communist government.

Those who plan to protest Steel on Saturday say she can question Chen’s school board vote without stooping to “Red Scare” tactics used by politicians in the 1950s that fomented xenophobia against Chinese Americans and others.

The groups say their protest is not partisan. The political arms of United Chinese Americans and I-Chinese American Political Action Committee endorse both Democrats and Republicans.

Charley Lu, who heads the I-Chinese American Political Action Committee, said some of the PAC’s board members support Steel but as a group they had to speak out about the hostile environment her advertising is creating.

“People travel through Orange County on their way to their work and see the signs [that label Chen as] China’s Choice,” Lu said. “Nobody is comfortable about that.”

The group Stop AAPI Hate has been warning that anti-Chinese rhetoric used by candidates from both major parties in the runup to the mid-terms can translate into real-world attacks against Asian Americans.