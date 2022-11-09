Prop 31 Results: Will Flavored Tobacco Be Banned In California?

Get the latest on this election delivered daily. From analysis of the results to ongoing coverage of L.A., start your day with our How To LA newsletter. Subscribe

Chocolate, cotton candy, cinnamon roll, menthol. Those are just some of the flavors of tobacco products that Proposition 31 would make illegal for stores and vending machines to sell in California.

The proposed ban would cover flavored cigarettes and vapes. Advocates say the goal is to make it harder for children and teens to become addicted to nicotine by banning the sale of sweet flavors that appeal to them.

Many large and small communities in California already have their own flavored tobacco bans. Proposition 31 would make it statewide. The sale of hookah tobacco, some types of cigars, and loose-leaf tobacco would not be affected if the ballot measure passes.

