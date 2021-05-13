Jackie Fortiér

I cover health in Southern California and the health care industry in the Los Angeles area.

I started in this newsroom just before the pandemic shut most everything down and it has been an intense year as I've worked to make what's going on as easy to understand as I can. For example, here's the mission we set for covering the vaccine rollout:

We will help Angelenos get accurate up-to-date information about the vaccine, navigate the hurdles to getting vaccinated and share our experiences as we try to make it to the other side of this pandemic.

I previously worked in public radio in Oklahoma and Colorado, but I’ve fallen in love with the mountains and beaches of California. If you listen closely when I’m live on the radio on 89.3 KPCC, you may hear my three cats make an appearance — despite my best efforts to keep them quiet.