Morning Brief: Unhoused Vets, Another Recall, And Griffith Park’s Birthday

Good morning, L.A. It’s Nov. 12.

Of the nearly 66,500 unhoused people in L.A. County in 2020, approximately 3,900 were veterans (the 2021 count was canceled due to COVID-19). But according to a new study, those folks struggle mightily to find permanent housing — in part because of gross understaffing at the VA.

The study was conducted by the RAND Corporation and USC, and researchers found that for many homeless veterans, “obtaining housing was their life’s goal, but many became disillusioned about their chances of achieving it,” reports my colleague Nate Perez.

That disillusionment may come from the fact that to reach those 3,900 individuals with service, the VA employed just five people. These “outreach services appear to be ineffective," said Sarah Hunter, who directs the RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness in L.A.

For individuals who did gain access to permanent housing, researchers found that symptoms of distress, depression and psychosis decreased, and overall quality of life increased.

Of course, this information is one of many disquieting aspects of homelessness in L.A. The same count that found 3,900 unhoused veterans last year also determined that homelessness overall rose 13% in the city from 2019 to 2020 despite myriad, ongoing efforts to intervene.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.



There's a lot going on in the world right now, and it's hard enough to keep up with our day-to-day lives, let alone to stay current on the news.

Celebrate Griffith Park on Saturday with a slate of events that includes oral histories of the Old Zoo and a Tongva village that flourished where Fern Dell is now located, as well as visits to Hidden Amir's Garden, Griffith Observatory, and the Merry-Go-Round. You can take a self-guided tour or check out some of the programming, including Shakespeare performances and free admission to The Autry Museum.

