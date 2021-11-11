The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Nov. 12 - 14

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Head to the desert for an eclectic music fest. Celebrate Griffith Park's 125th anniversary. Check out new exhibitions on Asian and Pacific Islander art, Cold War history and the perfume of dreams (you read that right). The spring issue of Pop-up Magazine unfolds on stage. DesignerCon showcases collectible toys and pop art while Vulture Fest hosts cheeky discussions and screenings. Nosh on pupusas, pies, donuts, ramen, vegan tacos and butternut squash ravioli.



Friday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 14

DesignerCon

Anaheim Convention Center

800 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim

Get your holiday shopping done at a convention showcasing collectible toys, designer apparel and pop art. Expect exclusive releases from Pop Mart, DKE Toys, MONDO and MightyJaxx. For the first time, DCon steps into the digital collection space with NFT exclusives offered via the VeVe app .

COST: $20 - $85; MORE INFO

Kamasi Washington is one of the headliners at this weekend's Desert Daze festival. (Natalie Suarez for the Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Friday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 14

Desert Daze

Moreno Beach at Lake Perris

17801 Lake Perris Dr., Perris

The War on Drugs (in its only show of 2021!), Kamasi Washington, Toro Y Moi and Japanese Breakfast headline this eclectic music festival. Devendra Banhart, Sudan Archives, Tim Heidecker and Weyes Blood are also on the bill. Single-day, weekend passes and camping tickets are available.

COST: Single-day tickets start at $110; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov. 12 – Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

Intervention: Fresh Perspectives after 50 Years

USC Pacific Asia Museum (USC PAM)

46 North Los Robles Ave., Pasadena

The museum presents an exhibition of seven Asian American artists and scholars who have created works that engage with the museum’s collection of Asian and Pacific Island art. View works by Antonius Bui, Audrey Chan, Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Amir Fallah, Akiko Jackson, Alan Nakagawa and kate-hers RHEE. Advance tickets are required.

COST: $7 - $10 admission; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov. 12; 8 p.m.

Glow Show!

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

The show is a glow-in-the-dark trippy comedy rave where standup comedians perform under black lights. After their sets, they riff with creator and host Joey Z about their adventures and misadventures with psychedelics. Glow sticks and groovy visuals accompany sets by Reggie Watts, Brandon Wardell, Brent Weinbach, Daniel Webb and Sara June. The show is 18+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Maggie Gyllenhaal poses with the Award for Best Screenplay for 'The Lost Daughter' at the awards winner photocall during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 11, 2021, in Venice, Italy. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images / Getty Images Europe)

Friday, Nov. 12; 7:30 p.m.

An Evening With … Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

Enjoy a conversation with writer, director, producer and actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, who discusses her career and her upcoming directorial debut, The Lost Daughter. Other Film Independent events this weekend include two live reads on Saturday: At 2 p.m. Marlee Matlin directs Sunset Boulevard, with a cast that includes both deaf and hearing actors. At 7:30 p.m., there’s a reading of L.A. Story, which celebrates its 30th anniversary.

COST: $30 - $40; MORE INFO

The UCLA Film and Television Archive returns to live programming beginning with a double feature of films 'Mystery of the Wax Museum' and 'Dr. X.' ('Dr. X' still courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Friday, Nov. 12; 7:30 p.m.

Mystery of the Wax Museum / Doctor X

Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

Cannibalism, murder, wax museums. Get ready for the UCLA Film & Television Archive's return to in-person screenings. This week, catch two restored films on 35mm, both directed by Michael Curtiz. Up first is the horror classic Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933) followed by early sound horror movie Doctor X (1932), both of which star Fay Wray. In person: Alan K. Rode, author of Michael Curtiz: A Life in Film.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Institute for Art and Olfaction welcomes scent designer Bernardo Fleming of International Flavors and Fragrances. (Image courtesy of The Institue for Art and Olfaction)

Friday, Nov. 12; 6 - 8 p.m.

Dreaming In Smell Exhibition Opening

The Institute for Art and Olfaction

932 Chung King Rd., downtown L.A.

The Institute welcomes scent designer Bernardo Fleming, who dreams in scent. Fleming writes down his dream and olfactory memories, brings notes to the perfumers at International Flavors and Fragrances, and they create a perfume interpretation. The most recent result is a set of four fabric sprays, presented in an installation of scented bed linens and pillows. Visitors must navigate the exhibition space and physically interact with the objects to connect with the scents. The exhibition runs through Dec. 2.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov. 12 - Saturday, Nov. 13

2021 Adult Swim Festival

virtual event

The music, comedy and animation festival returns, streaming exclusively on the Adult Swim YouTube Channel . Watch performances by Lil Baby, Karol G with 21 Savage, Flying Lotus, Alessia Cara, Angel Olsen, and Thundercat featuring Ariana Grande, as well as panels that focus on Adult Swim favorites Rick and Morty, Squidbillies and Aqua Teen Hunger Force and the upcoming series, Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Smiling Friends.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Try your hand at creating nonficiton work for radio during KCRW's 24-hour Radio Race. (Courtesy KCRW)

Saturday, Nov. 13; 10 a.m. - Sunday, Nov. 14; 10 a.m.

KCRW's 9th Annual 24-hour Radio Race

virtual event

If you've ever wanted to make stories for radio, join this fun competition. Create a team (or go solo) and spend 24 hours writing, recording and editing a nonfiction radio story. Producers of all experience levels are welcome. The contest starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday (when the theme is released) and stories must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Sunday. Deadline to enter the radio race is 5 p.m. on Friday.

COST: $12 entry fee; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 13 - Monday, Nov. 15; 8 p.m.

Aimee Mann

Largo at the Coronet

366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove

The singer-songwriter who first achieved success with ‘Til Tuesday nearly four decades ago plays three nights at the intimate theater.

COST: $60; MORE INFO

A new collegiate beach volleyball tournament launches this weekend in Manhattan Beach. (Courtesy of SoCal Challenge)

Saturday, Nov. 13 – Sunday, Nov. 14

SoCal Challenge Volleyball Tournament

Manhattan Beach Pier

This inaugural beach volleyball event features six of the top 10 ranking NCAA teams, including USC and UCLA, who faced each other at the NCAA national championships earlier this year. Also competing are Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine, University of Hawaii, Cal State Long Beach, University of Arizona, CalPoly SLO and Grand Canyon University.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 13 - Sunday, Nov. 21

Hansel and Gretel

Forest Lawn Glendale

(outside the Hall of Crucifixion)

1712 S Glendale Ave., Glendale

Pacific Opera Project presents an outdoor, family-friendly production of Englebert Humperdinck’s iconic opera. Sung in English, with an orchestra, the Grimm Brothers fairytale stars mezzo-soprano Kara Morgan as Hansel and soprano Emily Rosenberg as Gretel. The production runs on Saturdays and Sundays at 5 p.m. through Nov. 21. Table seating is available for picnicking before and during each show. Tables are sold with two or four chairs.

COST: $110 (for two) - $160 (up to four people); MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 13 - Sunday, Nov. 14

Vulture Festival

The Hollywood Roosevelt (outdoor stages)

7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The pop culture festival returns with talks, panels and table reads. They include The Winkler Method: A Henry Winkler Acting Class, Jeff Goldblum's World (interviewed by Carrie Brownstein), An Extremely Cool and Exclusive Preview of the New Cowboy Bebop, an advance screening of the Queen Sugar season 6 finale, a 3rd Rock from the Sun reunion and Mira Sorvino watching Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

COST: $25 - $300; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 13 - Sunday, Nov. 14; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Patchwork Modern Makers Festival

Marine Stadium

490 Bay Shore Ave., Long Beach

Dear Handmade Life’s holiday show features 200+ artisans presenting handmade clothing, jewelry, art, ceramics and home goods. The festival, which is pet- and bike-friendly, also includes live music, food trucks and DIY crafting.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 13, 6 - 9 p.m.

Cody Norris: A Wake for the West

Bermudez Projects

1225 Cypress Ave., No. 1, Cypress Park

The gallery holds an opening reception for a new exhibition featuring work by Norris, a former seasonal wildland firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service. The paintings, charcoals and pen-and-ink drawings showcase the artist’s grief for the world’s climate emergency and the changes it brings. The exhibition remains on view through Dec. 31.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Nov. 14; 7:30 p.m. PT

Pop-Up Magazine’s Fall 2021 Issue

Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The live magazine returns to the stage for the first time in two years. Contributors present true stories with sound, illustration, animation, film, photography and an original score performed live by the Magik*Magik Orchestra. Each ticket includes a Botanist Martini for those 21+.

COST: $39; MORE INFO

The Wende Museum opens two exhibitions this weekend, including 'Questionable History,' which examines the legacy of Lenin's image. (Tibor Zala, Lenin, 1972, ink and silkscreen on paper, Hungary; courtesy of the Wende Museum)

Sunday, Nov. 14; 10 a.m.

Questionable History / Soviet Jewish Life: Bill Aron and Yevgeniy Fiks Opening Celebration

Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard, Culver City

The museum of Cold War artifacts holds a day of programming for two new exhibitions. Questionable History presents contemporary works that re-examine Lenin's image. Soviet Jewish Life: Bill Aron and Yevgeniy Fiks presents documentary photographs of Jewish communities in the USSR in the early 1980s, alongside an artistic reinterpretation of 20th century Soviet Jewish history. Sunday’s event includes guided tours, a live performance by artist Sichong Xie, a garden reception and a panel discussion featuring prominent former Refuseniks.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Raul Pacheco, Ulises Bella, Justin Poree and Wally Valdez of Ozomatli perform at Ozomatli Education Program at the GRAMMY Museum on November 18, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images North America)

Sunday, Nov. 14; 12 p.m.

Making Memories Festival

L.A. State Historic Park

1245 N Spring St., downtown L.A.

Alzheimer’s Los Angeles, which serves families living with Alzheimer's, celebrates its 40th anniversary with a music and food festival. ABC7’s Sid Garcia hosts a day that features performances by Ozomatli, Ellas, Egyptian Lover, No Small Children, Quinto Sol and DJ Mona Lisa. Food vendors include the Tropic Truck, Beachy’s and Go Fusion. Info booths will focus on healthy brain and lifestyle activities.

COST: Single tickets $25, bundle packages available; MORE INFO

Sunday, Nov. 14; 1 - 4 p.m.

The Chanterelles Are Waning: A Vaginal Davis-style Los Angeles Bike Tour

Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles

1717 E. 7th St., downtown L.A.

Discover the city through the lens and memory of artist Vaginal Davis via a 7.5 mile ride with several stops. It includes a free zine that features several biking and walk routes as well as audio of Davis describing the neighborhoods where she performed and played. Check-in and exhibition tour of Witch Hunt at 1 p.m. The ride starts at 2 p.m.

COST: FREE, pre-registration required; MORE INFO

People hike along a ridge overlooking the Griffith Observatory on March 29, 2015. (David McNew/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Outdoor Pick

Griffith Park’s 125th Anniversary

Celebrate Griffith Park on Saturday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Hear stories about the Old Zoo, the newly planted native micro-forest, Amir's Garden, Griffith Observatory, the Merry-Go-Round and a Tongva village that flourished where Fern Dell is now located. Download a map and walk, hike or bike around the park for a self-guided experience. Formal programming includes a Hike Historic Griffith Park with author Casey Schriener at 9 a.m., a hike to Amir's Garden with the Sierra Club at 9:30 a.m., Shakespeare performances and free admission to The Autry Museum.

TV/Streaming Pick

Yellowjackets

This Showtime limited series about a women’s soccer team involved in a plane crash is part survival tale, part psychological horror story. When the women are lost in a remote wilderness, they devolve into clans and behaviors à la Lord of the Flies. Yellowjackets also catches up with them 25 years later, as many still struggle to shake off the experience. The series cast includes Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Thatcher, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci. Karyn Kusama (Girlfight, Destroyer) directs the opening episode on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Ramen Nagi has opened its first Southern California location at the Westfield Century City Mall. (Marc Fiorito)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on other restaurant happenings in SoCal.

