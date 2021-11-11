The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Nov. 12 - 14
Head to the desert for an eclectic music fest. Celebrate Griffith Park's 125th anniversary. Check out new exhibitions on Asian and Pacific Islander art, Cold War history and the perfume of dreams (you read that right). The spring issue of Pop-up Magazine unfolds on stage. DesignerCon showcases collectible toys and pop art while Vulture Fest hosts cheeky discussions and screenings. Nosh on pupusas, pies, donuts, ramen, vegan tacos and butternut squash ravioli.
Friday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 14
DesignerCon
Anaheim Convention Center
800 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim
Get your holiday shopping done at a convention showcasing collectible toys, designer apparel and pop art. Expect exclusive releases from Pop Mart, DKE Toys, MONDO and MightyJaxx. For the first time, DCon steps into the digital collection space with NFT exclusives offered via the VeVe app.
COST: $20 - $85; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 14
Desert Daze
Moreno Beach at Lake Perris
17801 Lake Perris Dr., Perris
The War on Drugs (in its only show of 2021!), Kamasi Washington, Toro Y Moi and Japanese Breakfast headline this eclectic music festival. Devendra Banhart, Sudan Archives, Tim Heidecker and Weyes Blood are also on the bill. Single-day, weekend passes and camping tickets are available.
COST: Single-day tickets start at $110; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 12 – Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022
Intervention: Fresh Perspectives after 50 Years
USC Pacific Asia Museum (USC PAM)
46 North Los Robles Ave., Pasadena
The museum presents an exhibition of seven Asian American artists and scholars who have created works that engage with the museum’s collection of Asian and Pacific Island art. View works by Antonius Bui, Audrey Chan, Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Amir Fallah, Akiko Jackson, Alan Nakagawa and kate-hers RHEE. Advance tickets are required.
COST: $7 - $10 admission; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 12; 8 p.m.
Glow Show!
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
The show is a glow-in-the-dark trippy comedy rave where standup comedians perform under black lights. After their sets, they riff with creator and host Joey Z about their adventures and misadventures with psychedelics. Glow sticks and groovy visuals accompany sets by Reggie Watts, Brandon Wardell, Brent Weinbach, Daniel Webb and Sara June. The show is 18+.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 12; 7:30 p.m.
An Evening With … Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
Enjoy a conversation with writer, director, producer and actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, who discusses her career and her upcoming directorial debut, The Lost Daughter. Other Film Independent events this weekend include two live reads on Saturday: At 2 p.m. Marlee Matlin directs Sunset Boulevard, with a cast that includes both deaf and hearing actors. At 7:30 p.m., there’s a reading of L.A. Story, which celebrates its 30th anniversary.
COST: $30 - $40; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 12; 7:30 p.m.
Mystery of the Wax Museum / Doctor X
Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
Cannibalism, murder, wax museums. Get ready for the UCLA Film & Television Archive's return to in-person screenings. This week, catch two restored films on 35mm, both directed by Michael Curtiz. Up first is the horror classic Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933) followed by early sound horror movie Doctor X (1932), both of which star Fay Wray. In person: Alan K. Rode, author of Michael Curtiz: A Life in Film.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 12; 6 - 8 p.m.
Dreaming In Smell Exhibition Opening
The Institute for Art and Olfaction
932 Chung King Rd., downtown L.A.
The Institute welcomes scent designer Bernardo Fleming, who dreams in scent. Fleming writes down his dream and olfactory memories, brings notes to the perfumers at International Flavors and Fragrances, and they create a perfume interpretation. The most recent result is a set of four fabric sprays, presented in an installation of scented bed linens and pillows. Visitors must navigate the exhibition space and physically interact with the objects to connect with the scents. The exhibition runs through Dec. 2.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 12 - Saturday, Nov. 13
2021 Adult Swim Festival
virtual event
The music, comedy and animation festival returns, streaming exclusively on the Adult Swim YouTube Channel. Watch performances by Lil Baby, Karol G with 21 Savage, Flying Lotus, Alessia Cara, Angel Olsen, and Thundercat featuring Ariana Grande, as well as panels that focus on Adult Swim favorites Rick and Morty, Squidbillies and Aqua Teen Hunger Force and the upcoming series, Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Smiling Friends.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 13; 10 a.m. - Sunday, Nov. 14; 10 a.m.
KCRW's 9th Annual 24-hour Radio Race
virtual event
If you've ever wanted to make stories for radio, join this fun competition. Create a team (or go solo) and spend 24 hours writing, recording and editing a nonfiction radio story. Producers of all experience levels are welcome. The contest starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday (when the theme is released) and stories must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Sunday. Deadline to enter the radio race is 5 p.m. on Friday.
COST: $12 entry fee; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 13 - Monday, Nov. 15; 8 p.m.
Aimee Mann
Largo at the Coronet
366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove
The singer-songwriter who first achieved success with ‘Til Tuesday nearly four decades ago plays three nights at the intimate theater.
COST: $60; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 13 – Sunday, Nov. 14
SoCal Challenge Volleyball Tournament
Manhattan Beach Pier
This inaugural beach volleyball event features six of the top 10 ranking NCAA teams, including USC and UCLA, who faced each other at the NCAA national championships earlier this year. Also competing are Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine, University of Hawaii, Cal State Long Beach, University of Arizona, CalPoly SLO and Grand Canyon University.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 13 - Sunday, Nov. 21
Hansel and Gretel
Forest Lawn Glendale
(outside the Hall of Crucifixion)
1712 S Glendale Ave., Glendale
Pacific Opera Project presents an outdoor, family-friendly production of Englebert Humperdinck’s iconic opera. Sung in English, with an orchestra, the Grimm Brothers fairytale stars mezzo-soprano Kara Morgan as Hansel and soprano Emily Rosenberg as Gretel. The production runs on Saturdays and Sundays at 5 p.m. through Nov. 21. Table seating is available for picnicking before and during each show. Tables are sold with two or four chairs.
COST: $110 (for two) - $160 (up to four people); MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 13 - Sunday, Nov. 14
Vulture Festival
The Hollywood Roosevelt (outdoor stages)
7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The pop culture festival returns with talks, panels and table reads. They include The Winkler Method: A Henry Winkler Acting Class, Jeff Goldblum's World (interviewed by Carrie Brownstein), An Extremely Cool and Exclusive Preview of the New Cowboy Bebop, an advance screening of the Queen Sugar season 6 finale, a 3rd Rock from the Sun reunion and Mira Sorvino watching Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.
COST: $25 - $300; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 13 - Sunday, Nov. 14; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Patchwork Modern Makers Festival
Marine Stadium
490 Bay Shore Ave., Long Beach
Dear Handmade Life’s holiday show features 200+ artisans presenting handmade clothing, jewelry, art, ceramics and home goods. The festival, which is pet- and bike-friendly, also includes live music, food trucks and DIY crafting.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 13, 6 - 9 p.m.
Cody Norris: A Wake for the West
Bermudez Projects
1225 Cypress Ave., No. 1, Cypress Park
The gallery holds an opening reception for a new exhibition featuring work by Norris, a former seasonal wildland firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service. The paintings, charcoals and pen-and-ink drawings showcase the artist’s grief for the world’s climate emergency and the changes it brings. The exhibition remains on view through Dec. 31.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Nov. 14; 7:30 p.m. PT
Pop-Up Magazine’s Fall 2021 Issue
Theatre at Ace Hotel
929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
The live magazine returns to the stage for the first time in two years. Contributors present true stories with sound, illustration, animation, film, photography and an original score performed live by the Magik*Magik Orchestra. Each ticket includes a Botanist Martini for those 21+.
COST: $39; MORE INFO
Sunday, Nov. 14; 10 a.m.
Questionable History / Soviet Jewish Life: Bill Aron and Yevgeniy Fiks Opening Celebration
Wende Museum
10808 Culver Boulevard, Culver City
The museum of Cold War artifacts holds a day of programming for two new exhibitions. Questionable History presents contemporary works that re-examine Lenin's image. Soviet Jewish Life: Bill Aron and Yevgeniy Fiks presents documentary photographs of Jewish communities in the USSR in the early 1980s, alongside an artistic reinterpretation of 20th century Soviet Jewish history. Sunday’s event includes guided tours, a live performance by artist Sichong Xie, a garden reception and a panel discussion featuring prominent former Refuseniks.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Nov. 14; 12 p.m.
Making Memories Festival
L.A. State Historic Park
1245 N Spring St., downtown L.A.
Alzheimer’s Los Angeles, which serves families living with Alzheimer's, celebrates its 40th anniversary with a music and food festival. ABC7’s Sid Garcia hosts a day that features performances by Ozomatli, Ellas, Egyptian Lover, No Small Children, Quinto Sol and DJ Mona Lisa. Food vendors include the Tropic Truck, Beachy’s and Go Fusion. Info booths will focus on healthy brain and lifestyle activities.
COST: Single tickets $25, bundle packages available; MORE INFO
Sunday, Nov. 14; 1 - 4 p.m.
The Chanterelles Are Waning: A Vaginal Davis-style Los Angeles Bike Tour
Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles
1717 E. 7th St., downtown L.A.
Discover the city through the lens and memory of artist Vaginal Davis via a 7.5 mile ride with several stops. It includes a free zine that features several biking and walk routes as well as audio of Davis describing the neighborhoods where she performed and played. Check-in and exhibition tour of Witch Hunt at 1 p.m. The ride starts at 2 p.m.
COST: FREE, pre-registration required; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Griffith Park’s 125th Anniversary
Celebrate Griffith Park on Saturday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Hear stories about the Old Zoo, the newly planted native micro-forest, Amir's Garden, Griffith Observatory, the Merry-Go-Round and a Tongva village that flourished where Fern Dell is now located. Download a map and walk, hike or bike around the park for a self-guided experience. Formal programming includes a Hike Historic Griffith Park with author Casey Schriener at 9 a.m., a hike to Amir's Garden with the Sierra Club at 9:30 a.m., Shakespeare performances and free admission to The Autry Museum.
TV/Streaming Pick
Yellowjackets
This Showtime limited series about a women’s soccer team involved in a plane crash is part survival tale, part psychological horror story. When the women are lost in a remote wilderness, they devolve into clans and behaviors à la Lord of the Flies. Yellowjackets also catches up with them 25 years later, as many still struggle to shake off the experience. The series cast includes Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Thatcher, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci. Karyn Kusama (Girlfight, Destroyer) directs the opening episode on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on other restaurant happenings in SoCal.
- Tokyo-based Ramen Nagi (pictured above) has landed in SoCal with an outpost at the Westfield Century City mall. Enjoy their traditional noodles and signature ramen flavors such as the Red King (garlic, cayenne, chili oil broth) and the Black King (broth with calamari ink).
- On Sunday, Nov. 14, Rashida Holmes brings her acclaimed Caribbean pop-up concept, Bridgetown Roti, to Employees Only in WeHo for a collaboration dinner. Dig into dhal puri shrimp roti, macaroni pie, curried pumpkin ravioli and fire-roasted jerk chicken. Make your resy on Resy.
- Grand Central Market dessert shop Fat + Flour has reopened after two long months. The shop is operating with shorter hours, but has new cookies and pies plus coffee creations from Right Quick Coffee (for example, a pecan pie latte).
- The VCHOS Truck, known for its modern Latin pupusas, now has a permanent home at the BLVD Market in Montebello, open Tuesday - Sunday. (Don’t worry, the trucks are also still roaming L.A.) In addition to pupusas, VCHOS also serves sliders, fries and plantains. (h/t LA Taco)
- Sidecar Donuts just opened a new location at 3026 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach. Expect classic and seasonal donuts, including sage apple pie and pumpkin cheesecake. On Friday, Nov. 12, 5 - 7 p.m., there's a VIP party with free doughnuts, coffee and giveaways, but you have to be selected in advance to attend.
- The Pie Hole celebrates its 10th anniversary by opening a new location inside the Anaheim Packing District (440 S. Anaheim Blvd.). The grand “Pies-giving” ceremony takes place Saturday and Sunday. Each day, 100 guests will receive a free slice of one of the chain's most popular pies.
- Union Station's Imperial Western Beer Co. didn’t survive the pandemic, but the space has transformed into Homebound, a Dodger-focused sports bar and beer hall, with many of the Imperial Western staff returning.
- It’s your last weekend to check out Kindred Spirits on the Santa Monica Promenade. The spot, which specializes in non-alcoholic cocktails, tea, coffee and brunch plates, is closing on Sunday due to "rising costs, labor shortages and the changing landscape of the Promenade."
- Trejo’s Tacos has partnered with Todo Verde (from L.A. plant-based chef Jocelyn Ramirez) in honor of National Vegan Month. At Trejo’s Tacos in Hollywood, La Brea and Santa Monica, customers can order Ramirez’s jackfruit tinga as a taco, burrito or bowl for the rest of the month.
- The (big) small batch ice cream purveyor Salt & Straw launched a Friendsgiving series that recreates an entire Thanksgiving dinner in ice cream. For $65, get pints of Parker house rolls with salted buttercream, candied walnut cheesecake, caramelized turkey with cranberry sauce, sweet potato pie with double baked almond streusel and pumpkin and gingersnap pie.
- It’s the last weekend for Eataly LA’s Restaurant Fest, which celebrates autumn with two-course specialty menus. Mains include housemade butternut squash ravioli and tagliatelle pasta with mushroom ragù at La Pizza & La Pasta, or grilled bistecca or Jidori chicken at Terra. The two-course menus end on Nov. 14.