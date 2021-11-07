Proof Of Vaccination At Restaurants, Gyms And More Begins Monday

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Starting Monday, patrons of indoor restaurants, gyms, museums, beauty salons and recreation centers in the city of L.A. will have to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

The rule — one of the strictest mandates in the country — kicked in for L.A. County bars and breweries on Friday.

Businesses are tasked with checking vaccination status before letting customers inside, and will be required to cross-check vaccination proof with photo IDs for patrons who are 18 or over.

Proof of vaccination can include:



a vaccination card issued by a health care provider,

a vaccination card issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,

a similar documentation from a foreign governmental agency for visitors from other countries,

a photocopy of a vaccination card,

a photograph of that card stored on your phone, or

a digital COVID-19 vaccination record issued by the State of California or another state.

Individuals attending large outdoor events will also need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Enforcement of the new rules will begin on Nov. 29. At that point, businesses could be fined $1,000 or more for violating the ordinance.

Patrons can be exempted from the mandate for a medical condition or a “sincerely held religious belief.”

For detailed information on how to obtain your digital vaccine record, check out our guide.