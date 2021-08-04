California Has Digital Vaccine Cards. Here's How You Can Get Yours

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again with new case numbers in L.A. topping 2,000 per day all last week.

As cases increase, more businesses are asking for proof of vaccination for entry.

The California Department of Health has a convenient way to carry your vaccine card digitally (so you can keep the paper one safe at home).

The Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record is an online portal where you can get a QR code version and digital copy of your vaccination record.

This digital record can also serve as a replacement if you misplaced your original paper vaccine card.

What You Have To Do:

Enter your first and last name and date of birth as it appears on your vaccine card. You also have to provide the phone number or email you registered with when you got vaccinated. After you enter this information, you are prompted to create a four-digit PIN number — this can be whatever you want, just make sure you write it down or remember it, since you have to enter it to access your digital record. Once your vaccine record is found, you will receive a link to it via email or text. You will have 24 hours to access the link and enter the PIN number to retrieve your record and QR code. You can then save that record, which never expires.

Parents or guardians who want to obtain vaccine records for their kids have to enter each digital vaccine record request separately, even if they're associated with the same phone number or email.

Those who got their vaccine from a federal agency (Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services, etc.), will need to reach out to that agency for assistance with getting their digital vaccine record.

This service is for ANYONE in California. If you live in and were vaccinated in L.A. County, you can sign up to get another digital version of your vaccine record that you can add to a mobile wallet through Healthvana.

For The LA County Record:

If you were vaccinated in L.A., you should receive an email from vaccine@Healthvana.com or a text message from Healthvana with a secure link (most text messages will display as 37586). When you click the link in the email or text, you will be asked to enter your first name, last name, and date of birth to confirm your identity. Congrats! You can view your digital vaccination record or download it to your digital wallet.

There's currently a high volume of requests for Healthvana digital records, so there may be a delay. If you haven't received an email or text within a month of being vaccinated you should visit healthvana.com to request your record.