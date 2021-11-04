Heading Out For A Drink? Don't Forget Your Proof Of Vaccination

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Today is the day! L.A. County bars and breweries are now required to check for proof of full vaccination before letting customers inside. Next Monday, in the city of L.A., a more expansive requirement including restaurants, gyms and museums will kick in.

Some bars throughout the county have already started checking the vaccination status of their customers. The 1933 Group, which operates several historic spots including The Formosa Café and Highland Park Bowl, has been asking customers for proof of vaccination since July. At one of their locations, a group protested the requirement but the backlash has died down.

Nick Hammond, Director of the 1933 Group, says, "People are saying that they want to come because we're a company that has been doing this, so we obviously are keeping everybody safe."

At Sunset Beer Company, General Manager Bennett Erickson says they’ve been checking vaccination cards since August. He’s relieved that other bars and breweries will be required to do the same. "It’s applied across the board, so we don’t have to get into philosophical arguments about it," Erickson said.

Chris Ramirez is general manager at the Little Tokyo location of Spitz, a mediterranean restaurant. If customers don't want to show proof of vaccination to eat inside, he plans to refer them to the patio. "We're not trying to make it a big deal. They're more than welcome to order online takeout and eat outside," Ramirez says.

L.A. County Public Health inspectors will visit establishments to check for compliance. Places that don't comply will receive a warning. If they continue violating the mandate, they'll have to pay $500.