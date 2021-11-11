All Californians 18 And Over Are Eligible For Their COVID Booster Shot

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Gov. Gavin Newsom got his COVID booster vaccination and is encouraging all Californians 18 and older to go ahead and get theirs.

The state is moving ahead of federal guidelines, which currently recommend a third shot only if you're over 65, received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have a compromised immune system, have an underlying health condition, or work in a high risk environment.

Officials say you should also get a booster shot if it's been six months since your second vaccine.

In a letter addressed to local health jurisdictions and providers, Tomás J. Aragón, the director of the California Department of Public Health, advised healthcare workers to "proactively outreach to patients" who are ages 65 and over, have underlying medical conditions, or received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

However, Aragón added that those administering boosters should "not turn away" anyone ages 18 and over who got the Moderna or Pfizer shots at least six months ago, or who got the J&J shot at least two months ago.

But a Kaiser Southern California spokesperson say the healthcare provider won't offer boosters to all adults until the CDC changes its guidance.

Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice, a pediatrics professor at UCLA’s Mattel Children’s Hospital, supports the state’s recommendation, and would recommend getting the booster — particularly if they’re traveling for the holidays and will be around people at higher risk of COVID complications.

"Many of us have those family members or friends in our lives, and we want to make sure we aren’t transmitting to them even if we’ve had two doses," she said.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to come out with recommendations soon that align with California’s guidance on booster shots.

