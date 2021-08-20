Here’s How To Get A COVID Vaccine Booster In Southern California

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

You got your COVID-19 shot(s) — and you might need another one.

If you’re “moderately to severely” immunocompromised and got either Pfizer or Moderna as your first two doses, it’s pretty straightforward: the CDC says you should get a third dose of your Pfizer or Moderna vaccine a month after your second dose.

But if you’re not immunocompromised, it’s a little more complicated. Whether or not you can or should get a booster kinda depends on which type of vaccine you got initially and/or your own personal risk of severe COVID-19.

Confused? Stick with us. We know it’s a lot to keep track of, so we’ll keep updating this guide with what you need to know about getting a booster or third dose here in Southern California.

Here’s what we know so far.

(If you still have a lingering question after reading through this guide, ask us below . And remember – COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters and third doses, are free and available to everyone, regardless of immigration status or if you have health insurance).

What’s A Booster?

If you’re not immunocompromised, an additional COVID-19 vaccine shot is considered a booster.

Not everyone who got a COVID-19 vaccine can get a booster yet, though.

Whether you can get one (and when) depends on your level of risk of severe COVID-19 and which shot you got first. (More about that momentarily).

As for the makeup of the booster shots:



The booster for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is a smaller dose than the other two doses in the series (50 micrograms versus 100 micrograms).

The Pfizer booster is the same size as the first two shots in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series.

The Johnson & Johnson booster is also the same volume – 0.5 mL – as the first dose.

What’s A Third Dose?

If you are immunocompromised, we’ll call your third shot a third dose.

Third doses for immunocompromised people who got Pfizer or Moderna initially are available now. (We'll also share more about how to get one in a second.)

The third dose of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines are exactly the same shot you got the first two times. The dosage and ingredients are unchanged.

“Third doses are meant to elicit an antibody response where there has been an inadequate antibody response before,” Los Angeles County Department of Public Health director Barbara Ferrer explained . “While booster doses are meant to increase antibody levels that have waned, after a robust increase in the months after vaccination.

Can I Get A Booster?

If you are an adult who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine initially, you are eligible for a booster once two months pass after your shot, according to the CDC recommendations (more about that in a second).

But if you received Pfizer or Moderna initially, eligibility is narrower.

Some adults who got one of these mRNA vaccines – like those who are at the highest risk of severe COVID-19 either because of their age, “underlying health conditions,” or the risk of COVID-19 exposure where they live or work – can get a booster.

Here’s how to know if you’re eligible under the current emergency use authorization and CDC recommendations.

If your first two shots were mRNA vaccines (so Pfizer or Moderna) and you meet at least one of the following criteria, the CDC considers you eligible for a booster dose...



If you’re 65 years old or older or you’re an adult who lives in a long term care facility — and you got Pfizer or Moderna for your first two doses — the CDC says you should get a single booster shot at least six months after you completed your second one.

get a single booster shot at least six months after you completed your second one. If you’re an adult (so 18+) with an “underlying medical condition” that puts you at a higher risk of “severe COVID-19” — conditions such as cancer, a heart condition, lung disease, kidney disease, dementia, diabetes, Down syndrome, liver disease, obesity, certain blood disorders such as Sickle cell, or if you’re pregnant, have had a stroke, are a smoker or have a substance disorder (more examples and details here ) — and you got Pfizer or Moderna for your first two doses, you’re eligible for a booster shot at least six months after you completed your second one.

) — and you got Pfizer or Moderna for your first two doses, you’re eligible for a booster shot at least six months after you completed your second one. If you’re an adult (18+) who works in a “high risk” setting , like healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, food, agriculture, and grocery store workers, among others , you are also eligible for a booster six months after your second dose.

, like healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, food, agriculture, and grocery store workers, , you are also eligible for a booster six months after your second dose. If you’re an adult (18+) who lives in a “high risk” setting – like a correctional facility, homeless shelter or nursing home ( again, among others ) – you too are eligible for a booster six months after your second dose.

“Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster,” the CDC explained in a press release on Oct. 21. “CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.”

So far, the FDA’s emergency use authorizations and the CDC’s recommendations are limited to these groups. We don’t know yet if everyone who has gotten two doses of an mRNA vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna will eventually need or be eligible for a booster.

I Got Johnson & Johnson. Can I Get A Booster?

Yes. The FDA officially expanded the emergency use authorization for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to include a booster dose.

And the CDC recommends that adults who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months (or longer) ago get a booster.

You can get a second shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – or your booster could be a Pfizer or Moderna shot instead.

Adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine initially who “may receive a single booster dose of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (half dose) or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at least two months after receiving their Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine primary vaccination,” the FDA explained in a press release.

We’ll update this section as officials share more specifics.

Our top priority remains to stay ahead of the virus and protect Californians from COVID-19 with safe and effective vaccines. pic.twitter.com/jPFcbTERkt — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) October 22, 2021

I’m Immunocompromised. Can I Get A Third Dose?

Yes. If you have certain conditions that make you "moderately to severely immunocompromised" and you got Pfizer or Moderna as your first two doses, you can get a third dose now.

That's because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow for "an additional dose" for certain immunocompromised people who may need them, including "solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."

Which means if you have one of the following conditions, then the CDC considers you “moderately to severely immunocompromised” and recommends you get a third dose:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome , Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

An additional dose is recommended if you have one of these conditions because you’re more at risk for serious illness if you get COVID-19.

"Studies have shown these people may not have sufficient immunity to head off the more serious complications of COVID-19 after the standard vaccine regimen,” NPR reported .

But before you rush to a vaccine site, talk to your doctor.

Your health care provider will be the most familiar with your personal health situation, and whether it would be appropriate for you to get your third dose, given the treatments you’re likely undergoing.

Be sure to ask them about the timing, and when would be best for you to get the additional shot.

Can I Mix-And-Match Vaccines While Getting A Booster?

You can. So, for instance, if you got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine initially, you have a choice: you can receive one one Johnson & Johnson booster, one Moderna booster, or one Pfizer booster.

As NPR reported:

“A study of the mix-and-match approach found no safety concerns using different vaccines as a boost. The boosts with a mixed vaccine combination were at least as good in stimulating antibodies as matched vaccines, the study found, and in some cases the mixed approach appeared much better.”

Today, @CDCDirector Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed ACIP recommendation for a #COVID19 vaccine booster shot in certain populations. @US_FDA's & CDC’s recommendation for use are important steps forward as we work to stay ahead of the virus. Full statement: https://t.co/rqZswtQ7Aq — CDC (@CDCgov) October 22, 2021

When Should I Get My Booster?

This depends on which shot(s) you’ve already gotten.

If you are an adult who got Pfizer and you are eligible for a booster (see above), the CDC recommends you wait six months after your second shot before getting your booster.

If you are an adult who got Moderna and you are eligible for a booster (again, see above), the CDC recommends you wait six months after your second shot before getting your booster.

If you got Johnson & Johnson, the CDC recommends you wait two months after your initial J&J shot before getting a booster.

A pharmacist at UCI HEalth Center preps the COVID-19 vaccine. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

When Should I Get My Third Dose?

Again, this depends on which shot you got first.

If you got Pfizer initially and are immunocompromised, the CDC recommends waiting at least four weeks (28 days) after your second dose before getting your third dose.

If you got Moderna and are immunocompromised, the CDC recommends waiting at least four weeks (28 days) after your second dose before getting your third dose.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health emphasizes you should consult your healthcare provider about the specific timing of the third dose if you are immunocompromised.

“Ask about the best timing based on your current treatment plan,” the county’s vaccine portal reads. “This is especially important if you are about to start or restart immunosuppressive treatment.”



What Should I Bring With Me To Get My Booster Or Third Dose?

Since you’ve already gotten your first and second doses , you’re probably familiar with the vaccination routine.

Be sure to bring your CDC Vaccine Card showing what you got for your prior dose(s) and when you got them. Note: Bring the actual card. They will write on it again.



If you have health insurance, your health insurance card (though COVID-19 vaccines are free regardless of insurance status)

A photo ID may be required to prove your age like the one you brought to your previous vaccination.

If you’re immunocompromised and eligible for a third dose or have an “underlying medical condition” that makes you eligible for a booster, some vaccine sites will also require you to self-attest that you have a qualifying medical condition (more about those self-attestation forms below).

Courtesy of the L.A. County Dept. of Public Health)

12-17 Year Olds

If you're a minor and immunocompromised, you need to get the Pfizer vaccine as your third dose because it’s the only one authorized for your age group. According to the L.A. County Department of Public Health, minors should bring:



Your CDC Vaccine Card showing your prior Pfizer doses

A responsible adult with an ID and a signed consent form from your parent or legal guardian (more on that below.)

If you have health insurance, bring your health insurance card (though COVID-19 vaccines are free regardless of insurance status.)

Proof that you are 12 or older, such as a birth certificate, medical documents or school ID.

"16 and 17-year-olds should be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian if possible." If that’s not possible you need to bring a consent form signed by your parent or legal guardian.

"12 through 15-year-olds must be accompanied by their parent, legal guardian, or a responsible adult. If you bring a responsible adult, the consent form must name the responsible person and be signed by the parent or legal guardian," according to LACDPH.

A Public Health signed consent form, which is available in English , Spanish , and additional languages on the county vaccine portal .

Consent forms are also available at the vaccination site.

Minors who are not immunocompromised are not currently eligible for a booster dose, as you have to be an adult to receive a booster of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines under the CDC’s recommendations.

We’ve reached out to the California Department of Public Health to find out if immunocompromised children and teens can self attest that their medical condition qualifies them for a third dose. We’ll update when we have more information. Getting a shot through your health care provider may be easiest since they have access to your medical history.

A pharmacist at UCI Health holds a dose of the COVID-91 Vaccine. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

Do I Still Need To Take Any Precautions — Like Wearing A Mask — After My Third Shot?

Yes, we're still in a pandemic. The coronavirus vaccines are very powerful but don't provide 100% protection. Even a third dose “may still not provide full immunity to COVID-19 in people who are immunocompromised,” according to the FDA’s emergency use authorization fact sheets for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

So, the L.A. County Department of Public Health recommends that you keep taking precautions, which means even after a third dose or booster, you should:



Avoid crowds and locations with poor ventilation or airflow

Try to stay six feet away from people

Wear a mask

Consider double masking (surgical mask + cloth mask) or wearing a N95

Ask the people around you to get vaccinated too

What Are The Side Effects Of A Booster or Third Shot?

According to the CDC, “long term side effects are unlikely.” Short-term side effects that people report after getting a booster or third shot are similar to side effects after the first (and second) COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The most common side effects after a booster shot are fatigue and pain at the injection site. The CDC reports most side effects were “mild to moderate,” though – as with the first (and second) doses – “ serious side effects are rare , but may occur.”

“Millions of people have received COVID-19 vaccines, and no long-term side effects have been detected,” the agency explains.

Do I Still Need To Take Any Precautions — Like Wearing A Mask — After My Booster Or Third Shot?

Even a third dose “may still not provide full immunity to COVID-19 in people who are immunocompromised,” according to the FDA’s emergency use authorization fact sheets for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

So, the L.A. County Department of Public Health recommends that you keep taking precautions, which means even after a third dose or booster, you should:



Avoid crowds and locations with poor ventilation or airflow

Try to stay six feet away from people

Wear a mask

Consider double masking (surgical mask + cloth mask) or wearing a N95

Ask the people around you to get vaccinated too

How Do I Get My Booster Or Third Shot?

Here are some of the big vaccine distributors below — including local health departments — to give you an idea of how they’re handling boosters and third doses. But note: it’s not an exhaustive list of places to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

MyTurn

The state’s vaccine appointment portal MyTurn has been updated to let you book appointments or find walk-in clinics for booster shots, in addition to third doses. You’ll be asked a series of questions to verify your eligibility.

You can also call the state's COVID-19 hotline to make a vaccine appointment over the phone. The number is 833-422-4255.

If you cannot physically get to a vaccine location due to your health condition or mobility challenges, you do also have the option of requesting an “in-home visit” through MyTurn. Just indicate that you need one while filling out the form, and someone should call you to follow up.

All COVID-19 vaccines are now approved for boosters - Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. People may also receive booster doses that are different than their original vaccine. For more info and to make an appointment, visit https://t.co/ZxbAMrw6RI pic.twitter.com/GNczZPmgOC — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) October 22, 2021

L.A. County Department of Public Health

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson boosters are available now in L.A. County. The county vaccine booking portal is VaccinateLACounty.com.

“Don’t delay your booster,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer at one of her weekly press briefings. “There is some evidence to suggest that while the vaccines are super powerful, there is some waning of protection. And for people at higher risk for serious illness, this would be the time to go ahead and get your booster. There is no scarcity.”

To receive a booster, you may be asked to self-verify that you are eligible.

Immunocompromised people will need to bring or fill out a self-attestation form to show that you are immunocompromised and that is why you are seeking a third dose. The form is also available in Spanish and 10 other languages on the county’s vaccine portal — click on “Doses for Immunocompromised” on the left hand side.

If you are homebound and need an in-home vaccination, you can call the county Vaccine Call Center at 833-540-0473 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. You can also fill out an online request form, which is available in English and Spanish , and twelve other languages on the county’s vaccine portal (just click on “In-home vaccination” on the left side).

Long Beach Health and Human Services

The city is offering boosters at city-run vaccine sites, as well as "booster clinics."

To get a booster you will have to bring your vaccine card proving you got your first two Pfizer or Moderna doses at least six months ago. You will also have to self-attest that you meet “age, health condition or employment requirements” that make you eligible for a booster.

If you’re immunocompromised, you won’t need to bring a doctor’s note, but you will need to fill out a form that will be available at any of the Long Beach vaccination sites . It asks questions about your health history, including if you’ve had an allergic reaction to any ingredients in the vaccine and if you’ve had COVID-19 in the past as well as your race and ethnicity.

If you have mobility issues you can request a mobile vaccination visit here .

For help finding or booking an appointment, you can call (562) 570-4636.

Starting tomorrow (10/23), the @LBHealthDept will begin offering COVID-19 boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen). This is in addition to the Pfizer boosters already being administered to eligible people.



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/l9EZx3M9fs pic.twitter.com/WBxqFuZwfv — City of Long Beach (@LongBeachCity) October 22, 2021

Pasadena Public Health Department

To receive a booster at a Pasadena Public Health Department-run site , you must make an appointment through MyTurn. You will be asked for proof that your first two Pfizer or Moderna doses were at least six months ago, or J&J two months ago, and may be asked to sign a form attesting that you are eligible for a booster. The website also lists local pharmacies with walk up options.

To get a third dose, you can print and fill out the Pasadena form to self-attest that you are immunocompromised or get one at any of the city’s vaccine sites including walk ups and mobile clinics.

If you are homebound, you can call the Pasadena Citizen Service Center at 626-744-7311, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. at 4 p.m. to request in-home vaccination.

Orange County Health Care Agency

If you are eligible for a booster shot, you can book an appointment through Othena , the county’s vaccine appointment booking portal. You will be asked a series of questions to confirm your eligibility.

Third doses are available for immunocompromised people, who will need to self-attest that they are eligible at the vaccination site.

If you are homebound, you can request an at home vaccination also through Othena.

Riverside County Public Health

You can book an appointment for a booster through MyTurn , which has the option of requesting a homebound vaccination.

Sites run by the county department of public health are also administering third doses to moderately to severely immunocompromised people, though you will not be asked for a note from a doctor or medical records proving your condition.

RivCo health officials will begin offering booster shots of the Moderna or J&J vaccine on Tues. (Oct. 26) following federal approval and the anticipated positive recommendation of CDPH. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth



English: https://t.co/PPWVz03j0i

Spanish: https://t.co/YL6VnEygfk pic.twitter.com/eqiqzwe2yb — Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) October 25, 2021

San Bernardino County

The county has set up a separate page dedicated to third doses and boosters.

You can also self-verify that you meet the requirements for a booster shot by signing a “self-attestation” form (linked here in English and here in Spanish ).

If you are seeking a third dose because you are immunocompromised, the county will accept a self-attestation that you meet the requirements (linked here in English and here in Spanish ) at its vaccination sites.

Ventura County

If you are seeking a booster and are eligible, you can make an appointment or show up to a walk-in site . Some sites may ask you to confirm your eligibility for the booster shot. Remember to bring your vaccine card or a digital record of your first doses.

If you are getting a third dose because you meet the immunocompromised criteria, you can go to any of the county-run vaccination sites . Just tell the staff working at your vaccination clinic that you are immunocompromised. You will not be asked for any proof, a county spokesperson confirmed.

“The focus remains on vaccinating those at greatest risk for getting infected, being hospitalized and dying from COVID: those that have not been fully vaccinated,” Public Health Director Rigoberto Vargas said in a press release.

Kaiser Permanente

If you call and make an appointment or walk into a Kaiser Permanente vaccine clinic in search of a third dose, the staff will ask you if you are immunocompromised or if your health care providers have told you you’re immunocompromised. You won’t have to bring a form — but they’ll take it if you do.

If you are immunocompromised, you can get your third dose at a Kaiser Permanente site, even if you are not a member.

If you are eligible and are seeking a booster, you must make an appointment in order to receive one at a Kaiser Permanente vaccine site.

Pharmacies

Here are some of the big pharmacy chains — and how they're handling third doses — in alphabetical order.

Albertsons Companies, including Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions, among others

"Eligible customers can receive COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots at any Albertsons Cos. pharmacy," according to a company press release. You can walk-in or make an appointment.

You won’t be asked to provide “a prescription or signoff” to prove you are immunocompromised, but you will be expected to bring your CDC vaccine card showing your previous shots.

If you don’t have your card, the pharmacist will look up your record in the state vaccination registry, according to a company spokesperson. You can walk in or make an appointment.

CVS

The chain says you are "strongly encouraged" to book your Pfizer or Moderna booster or third dose appointment ahead of time. You will be asked to self-verify that you are eligible and the date and manufacturer of your previous dose(s), according to a company press release.

Ralphs

When booking a booster shot online, you will be asked if you meet the eligibility criteria before you are able to select an appointment location and time.

You may also be asked to self-attest before you will be given an additional shot, according to a company spokesperson.

Rite Aid

If you are eligible for a booster or third dose, you can schedule an appointment online. You will be asked to confirm your eligibility before you are able to schedule an appointment.

Walgreens

If you are getting another shot, you will be asked about your eligibility twice: when booking the appointment online or over the phone, and again when you are about to receive the third shot.

You will be asked to sign and date an attestation form confirming you are eligible for another shot. That form “is then filed with the patient’s vaccine record,” a corporate spokesperson told LAist.

Walmart and Sam’s Club

Whether you are immunocompromised and need a third dose, or are eligible for a booster, you can either book an appointment ahead of time or walk-in.

How Do I Update My Digital Vaccine Card To Show My Booster or Third Dose?

Your digital vaccine record will not automatically update to show you your booster or third dose. Instead, according to the California Department of Public Health , you will actually have to request a new digital vaccine card for the additional shot to show up.

The department suggests waiting two weeks (14 days) after your booster or third dose before making this request, to give the system time to update.

If your vaccine record still isn’t showing your booster or third dose, CDPH says to reach out for help through the MyTurn Virtual Assistant.

What Else Do You Want To Know About Boosters And Third Doses?

Is there something about the third doses or boosters that you want to understand better?

Is there something you want to tell us about?

Did you already get your third shot and have a completely different experience than what we described here?

Fill out the form below, which will notify one of our journalists. We may reach out to you to learn more about what you tell us, but we won’t share anything publicly without your permission.