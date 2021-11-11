Facing Recall, L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin Says It Would Be A 'Referendum' On Homelessness Policy

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

With backers of a recall of L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin predicting they have enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, he says a campaign to remove him from office would be a "referendum" on how the city handles the homelessness crisis.

Bonin's opponents submitted more than 39,000 signatures from his westside district. The city clerk must certify at least 27,317 for the recall to qualify for the ballot.

Bonin told us the recall is fueled by "people who have been battling me to stop homeless housing and homeless services on the westside for a very long time, backed up by some dark money donors and some right wing advisors."

If the recall qualifies, "I think this is going to be a referendum ... on how we confront the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles," he said.

Bonin said those behind the recall effort have "sued, or appealed, or protested to stop every solution to homelessness on the westside."

Organizers of the recall effort say Bonin has "a history of broken promises ... terrible public policy proposals ... and unwillingness ... to represent the interests of the people of the westside of Los Angeles."

City Clerk Holly Wolcott told the Los Angeles Times her office’s “best earliest assumption” is that a recall election would occur in May. That would be one month before Bonin — who is already up for reelection next year — is expected to appear on the city’s regular election ballot.