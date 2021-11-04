Where To Get Your Thanksgiving Feast If You Hate Turkey

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Yes, it's time to start planning for Thanksgiving. No, we can't believe it either.

Although more restaurants are open for dine-in and plenty of L.A. County residents are vaccinated (72% have received at least one shot and 80% are fully vaccinated, according to the health department), you'll have no shortage of takeout options.

If you like to stick to turkey and stuffing, we figure you already know what to make or where to order it. Instead, we're focusing on restaurants that offer go beyond classic roasted turkey and offer something different.



THANKSGIVING TAKEOUT

Alexander's Steakhouse

For prime rib lovers, Alexander's Steakhouse is offering a limited quantity of a 7-pound prime ribs you can bake at home. It comes with broccoli salad and a couple of sides. They provide heating instructions and advance warning that the prime rib will take up to four hours to prepare. Order on Tock by Nov. 19 and pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 24.



111 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena.

Porchetta, one of the Thanksgiving options at Angelini Osteria. (Ryan Tanaka)

Angelini Osteria

Angelini Osteria is offering large trays of their Italian favorites for the holidays. Look for lasagna verde, eggplant alla parmigiana and a whole leg of pork porchetta. Order must be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Note that some items (including porchetta and beef tenderloin roast) must be pre-ordered at least five days in advance. Check the website for the full catering menu and ordering instructions.



7313 Beverly Blvd., Mid-City.

Harold and Belle's

Creole mainstay Harold and Belle's offers holiday catering and a "to geaux" menu featuring Cajun fried turkey, beef pot roast, gumbo pots, jambalaya and oyster dressing. Special note to those flying solo this holiday: They offer a one-person combo with your choice of turkey or beef pot roast, two sides, a dessert and bread. Call 323-735-9023 to order.



2920 W. Jefferson Blvd., Crenshaw.

Roasted beef tenderloin with horseradish cream from Huckleberry. (Lindsey Huttrer)

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

Huckleberry's Thanksgiving catering menu is live for pre-order and it has plenty of options. Aside from turkey, there's beef tenderloin and Scottish salmon. Although this is a turkey-optional list, we want to point out that you can get just a turkey leg and thigh at Huckleberry. The full menu is available here and you can pre-order on Tock .



1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica.

The Thanksgiving meal from Holy Basil. (Courtesy of Holy Basil)

Holy Basil

DTLA Thai street food pickup spot Holy Basil is offering a Thanksgiving package that feeds six for $244. The menu includes gra pow sausage, a whole Jidori chicken, crisp pork belly, grilled branzino, garlic rice, cucumber salad and more. It must be pre-ordered by Nov. 22 and picked up on Thursday, Nov. 25 between 12 and 2 p.m.



718 S. Los Angeles St. Unit A, downtown L.A.

Kuya Lord

Filipino pop-up Kuya Lord is back with family-sized trays of their favorite dishes this Thanksgiving. There is "lucenachon," chef Maynard's Filipino take on a porchetta, as well as wagyu oxtail kare-kare, barramundi inihaw, pancit and more. Order must be placed by Nov. 19 (lucenachon must be pre-ordered by Nov. 17). Message them on their Instagram page for the full menu and to place an order.



Address disclosed after ordering, La Cañada Flintridge.

Mirame

Joshua Gil’s Beverly Hills Mexican restaurant will be offering a feast that feeds 4-6 people for $450. Yes, there’s turkey, but instead of whole roasted turkey, Mirame is serving up a smoked turkey ballotine (think turkey breast stuffed with turkey leg), alongside esquites with baby corn, mushroom and pine nut bread pudding, and mole torte for dessert. Order on Tock and pick up on Nov. 25.



419 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills

Ms. Chi Cafe

Chef Shirley Chung's Culver City Chinese spot, Ms. Chi Cafe , is offering a couple of different Thanksgiving takeout feasts and we're having a hard time choosing between them. One features a whole tea-smoked duck while the other showcases Peking turkey breast served with Beijing duck sauce and lotus buns. Both come with salads and sides including duck fat sticky rice stuffing and sweet potato mochi cobbler. Order on Tock and pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 24.



3829 Main St., Culver City.

Char siu from Needle in Silver Lake. (Courtesy of Needle)

Needle

Although the popular Cantonese spot Needle has switched to a dinner-only, siu yeh prix fixe menu of skewers for day-to-day operations, they will once again offer their char siu kit to-go for Thanksgiving. Their char siu, made with Peads & Barnett pork, is among the best in town. Ordering information will be available later this month on their website .



3827 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake.

Papa Cristo's

For those who want to go Greek, Papa Cristo's will have its slow roasted New Zealand leg of lamb available for takeout by pre-order ($69.99). It serves approximately six people and comes with roasted potatoes. Papa Cristo's is closed for Thanksgiving, so orders must be placed by Nov. 23 and picked up by Wednesday, Nov. 24.



2771 W. Pico Blvd., Pico Union.

Raffi's Catering & Banquet

Raffi's , a Middle Eastern catering service in Pasadena, offers various Thanksgiving party packages that include kebabs, hummus and cheese boreg alongside turkey and gravy. The menus start at $20/person and there is a 10-person minimum. To order, call 626-351-0900 or send an email .



3887 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena.

The RiceBox chicken. (Fiona Chandra for LAist)

RiceBox

RiceBox debuted its baked Chinese Beggar's Chicken for Thanksgiving 2020. People loved it so much, they brought it back for Chinese New Year and again, for Thanksgiving 2021. It's a whole chicken stuffed with shiitake mushrooms, rice, abalone and duck eggs then wrapped in a lotus leaf and dough. The chicken comes raw and we can attest that it was pretty easy to bake it at home.



541 S. Spring St. #131, downtown L.A.

THANKSGIVING DINE-IN

A Thanksgiving meal from Shutters On The Beach. (Wonho Frank Lee)

1 Pico

For a California beachside Thanksgiving, 1 Pico at Shutters on the Beach will serve a prix fixe menu, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. ($115/person). The appetizer options at the oceanfront spot include lobster tartine and oysters on the half shell. Entrees include pan-seared diver scallops and short ribs. Yes, there's turkey for those who want it. A kids menu will be available ($45).



1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica.

(abeautifullife) Jamaican Kitchen

(abeautifullife) Jamaican Kitchen in DTLA offers a Caribbean twist on Thanksgiving classics with a four-course menu that includes island-style pumpkin soup, jerk turkey with classic sides and a pie stack of pumpkin, cranberry, and apple. Book via OpenTable .



216 S. Spring St., downtown L.A.

Bourbon Steak

Bourbon Steak , chef Michael Mina's Glendale steakhouse, will be open for dine-in with a three-course menu that includes wild mushroom and cheese tartine, bone-in dry-aged striploin, truffled prime rib eye roast, Maine lobster pot pie and ube Basque cheesecake ($94/person). For those who want to splurge, a shellfish platter and caviar service will also be available for an extra fee.



237 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale.

Citrin

High-end Santa Monica restaurant Citrin will be open for dine-in on Thanksgiving day with a prix fixe menu that includes butternut squash agnolotti (with a white truffle supplement available), dry aged prime rib and traditional Thanksgiving sides. The meal will be served 2:30-7:45 p.m. ($125/person).



1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica.

Firefly

With one of the most romantic patios in the city, Firefly will be open 1 - 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, serving a menu that starts with a sparkling rose and an amuse bouche followed by three courses ($75/person). Entree options include roasted turkey but there's also a duo of beef, salmon, and wild mushroom pappardelle. Spiced pumpkin flan rounds out the meal. Reserve here .



11720 Ventura Blvd., Studio City.

Fig

In addition to a four-course menu with dry aged prime rib and turkey ($88/person), FIG at the Fairmont Miramar also has a vegetarian menu that includes charred cauliflower, roasted mushrooms and brussels sprouts ($56/person). Book on Resy .



101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica.

A wagyu ribeye from Fogo de Chao. (Courtesy of Fogo de Chao)

Fogo de Chao

Feasting with your stretchy pants on is a must. Brazilian churrascaria chain Fogo de Chao will be open for dine-in and takeout on Thanksgiving, serving their full all-you-can-eat (for dine-in) churrasco menu as well as holiday specials including roasted turkey, sweet potato casserole and a Brazilian sausage with apple dressing. For the holidays, they're also offering wagyu and other more luxurious cuts that can be added a la carte.



800 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

133 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Hills.

Hotel Casa del Mar

Hotel Casa del Mar will be open and serving Thanksgiving lunch and dinner at both their restaurants, Catch and Terrazza Lounge. The menu includes braised wagyu short rib, whole grilled branzino or honeynut squash "steak" for the vegetarians ($115/person). Takeout is also available. Lunch will be served 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and dinner, 5 - 9 p.m. There's live music 12 - 8 p.m.



1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica.

Il Moro

Il Moro will be open 4 - 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will be serving their regular menu, which means tagliatelle bolognese, grilled lamb chops, and pizzas instead of turkey. Il Moro also promises special dishes infused with Thanksgiving flavors throughout the night. Book on OpenTable .



11400 W. Olympic Blvd., West L.A.

La Guelaguetza

Oaxacan mainstay La Guelaguetza will be open on Thanksgiving Day until 4 p.m. and they will be serving their regular menu, which means on moles and chiles rellenos and wash them all down with a lot of mezcal and micheladas. Book on Resy .



3014 W. Olympic Blvd., Koreatown

Lunasia

Dim sum is always great for group holiday lunching. Head to San Gabriel Valley and you'll find quite a few Chinese restaurants open on Thanksgiving. One of the top spots in SGV, Lunasia , will be open all day and serving their regular menu. For those celebrating with a big group, Lunasia takes phone reservations for parties of 8 or more.



500 W. Main St., Alhambra.

239 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills

The Peninsula will be host a traditional Thanksgiving supper but you can also celebrate the holiday in a different way with their Thanksgiving afternoon tea, complete with pumpkin-spiced and other holiday teas alongside Thanksgiving-themed sandwiches and sweets. The Thanksgiving afternoon tea runs $125 per person and is served at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a harpist playing live tunes.



9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills.

Saddle Peak Lodge

Dinner at this mountain spot feels like a mini getaway, so why not make the trip for Thanksgiving? Saddle Peak Lodge will be offering a four-course menu ($125/adult; $65/children 12 and under). Yes, there will be turkey as one of the main course options but you can opt for seared elk tenderloin, black cod or wagyu short ribs instead. Reserve a table on their website .



419 Cold Canyon Rd., Calabasas.

DESSERTS

Republique

Chef Margarita Manzke is famous for the baked goods at Republique and Sari Sari Store . Now, they're available for pre-order to be picked up by Wednesday, Nov. 24. You can get a classic holiday pie but if you want to switch it up, try her outstanding buko cream pie, strawberry passionfruit cream pie or three-layered salted caramel chocolate cake. Order on Tock .



624 S. La Brea Blvd., Mid-City.

A Thanksgiving ice cream spread from Salt & Straw. (John Valls)

Salt & Straw

Every November, Salt & Straw comes out with a new line of Thanksgiving-inspired ice creams (yes, turkey included). This year's Friendsgiving series includes caramelized turkey and cranberry sauce, sweet potato pie with double baked almond streusel, and Parker House rolls with salted buttercream. The ice creams will be available by the scoop or by the pint at stores or you can order the whole pack online .



Multiple locations including 829 E. 3rd St. Los Angeles.

Holiday pies from Strings of Life. (Courtesy of Strings of Life)

Strings of Life

Branch out from typical pies with Strings of Life's holiday pies in flavors such as fairy bread cream pie (with coconut cake, raspberry jam and coconut cream) or caramel cream pie. They're available by the slice at the store. Whole pies can be pre-ordered for pick up on Thursday, Nov. 25 (must pre-order by Nov. 19). You can also grab their classic Thanksgiving dinner with a gobbler sausage roll, a puff pastry stuffed with potato, green beans and served with cranberry mostarda.



8535 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood.

Thanksgiving ice cream pies from Sweet Rose Creamery. (Lindsey Huttrer)

Sweet Rose Creamery

Since it's (almost) always warm in L.A., skip the pumpkin pies and opt for one of Sweet Rose Creamery's ice cream pies this Thanksgiving. Ice cream pies must be pre-ordered by Nov. 15 and picked up Nov. 22 - 24. Order via Tock or by calling the store directly. A limited number of pies will also be available for walk-ins Nov. 19 - 24.



225 26th St. Suite 51, Brentwood

2726 Main St., Santa Monica