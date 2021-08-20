Morning Brief: Toilets For The Unhoused, A Voter Guide, And The Hollywood Reservoir

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 20.

In 2018, L.A. officials launched the Mobile Pit Stop program, an effort to provide bathrooms for unhoused Angelenos. The program expanded over the next three years, and now, there are 19 units throughout the city.

But according to some members of the unhoused community, the pit stops are sometimes moved without warning. Without a nearby toilet, people are often forced to use buckets — or the streets — to relieve themselves.

“As a woman, it is very humiliating to have to take a dump in a bucket behind the place where you stay or behind your vehicle,” said Analli Brown, who has been without a permanent home for three years. “Everybody deserves to have that privacy. And I don’t understand, they never gave us a reason why they took that from us, they never gave us an explanation.”

My colleague Ethan Ward reports that many unhoused people and activists believe the Mobile Pit Stops are imperative for an individual's basic dignity, as well as sanitation and health concerns for the entire community.

“People don't really realize how important toilets are until you don't have one,” said Lena Miller, the chief executive officer of Urban Alchemy , which has been working with the city on the Mobile Pit Stop program.

Unlike the temporary hygiene stations placed near homeless encampments during the pandemic, Mobile Pit Stops are monitored by attendants who keep them clean and ensure the safety of users.

Jay Flott, a pit stop attendant who works on Skid Row, said that he’s glad to be able to help those in need.

“I never knew what Skid Row was like firsthand,” he said. “Now that I’m out here, I see there’s a lot of people who need help. I feel like I'm providing a small service by doing this job.”

What Else You Need To Know Today

Weekend Reads

There's a lot going on in the world right now, and it’s hard enough to keep up with our day-to-day lives, let alone to stay current on the news. But if you have some time this weekend, here’s what you may have missed:

Monday was a big back-to-school day, as kids reunited with classmates they hadn’t seen in 17 months. ( LAist )

L.A. officials have released a report outlining steps to end anti-Black racism on a local level. ( L.A. Sentinel )

Our criminal justice correspondent Frank Stoltze tells what happened when he was attacked while covering an anti-vaccine rally. “I’m fine,” he writes, “but I’m mad as hell.” ( LAist )

A rat infestation at a Montebello high school forced students back home. ( Pasadena Star News )

SoCal could be in store for some big improvements thanks to the federal infrastructure package. Here’s a look at what might be coming. ( LAist )

Promotoras are reaching out to Latino communities in L.A. to encourage vaccination. ( San Fernando Valley Sun )

Parents who want their kids to stick to online learning are getting frustrated with LAUSD’s slow response. ( LAist )

LAUSD’s coffee cake is the stuff of legend — here’s why. ( LAist )



Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: The Hollywood Reservoir

The Hollywood Reservoir was built in 1924 to provide emergency drinking water to the city. (Edenpictures, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Take an easy 3.3-mile stroll or bike ride around the Lake Hollywood Reservoir , which was built in 1924 to provide emergency drinking water to the city. Doggies aren’t allowed, but the route offers great views of the Hollywood sign, especially from the Mulholland Dam, that might be lost on your four-legged friend anyway.

Or, you could: Take an adults-only sunset swim. Listen to Sheila E. headline a jazz festival. Attend an online escape room convention. Explore the art of Judson Studios. Find Refuge with Devendra Banhart. And more.