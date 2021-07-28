Ethan Ward

Ethan WardUnhoused Communities Reporter (he/him)
All unhoused persons are not created equal: there are many paths that lead people into homelessness and different obstacles individuals face to getting out of homelessness.
I explain how policy from the state, county and city affects unhoused people, debunk myths about who your unhoused neighbors are, and hold up a mirror to show how housed people actively participate in keeping people unhoused.
I started my journalism career working as a data reporter covering crime, city government, transportation, and homelessness for the city of Los Angeles. I’ve been an Angeleno for over a decade and I lived in my car for a year while attending community college. It completely changed my perspective about who can fall into homelessness and I hope to change your perspective as well.
When I’m not in the community reporting on issues that face unhoused communities, I enjoy indulging in various forms of self-care, most of which involve Beyoncé playlists and vacationing.
Housing and HomelessnessLA City Council Approves An Ordinance That Bans Unhoused People From Camping On Sidewalks And Near Schools And Public PropertyCritics of the ordinance say it will criminalize people just for being unhoused.
Housing and HomelessnessThe commission could ultimately challenge the authority of LAHSA, the homelessness agency jointly run by the county and city.