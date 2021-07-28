Support for LAist comes from
Ethan Ward

Ethan Ward

Unhoused Communities Reporter (he/him)
All unhoused persons are not created equal: there are many paths that lead people into homelessness and different obstacles individuals face to getting out of homelessness.

I explain how policy from the state, county and city affects unhoused people, debunk myths about who your unhoused neighbors are, and hold up a mirror to show how housed people actively participate in keeping people unhoused.

I started my journalism career working as a data reporter covering crime, city government, transportation, and homelessness for the city of Los Angeles. I’ve been an Angeleno for over a decade and I lived in my car for a year while attending community college. It completely changed my perspective about who can fall into homelessness and I hope to change your perspective as well.

When I’m not in the community reporting on issues that face unhoused communities, I enjoy indulging in various forms of self-care, most of which involve Beyoncé playlists and vacationing.

