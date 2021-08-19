The Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 20 - 22

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

With the COVID-19 delta variant spreading, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled.

Leave the kids at home for an adults-only sunset swim. Listen to the great Sheila E. headline a jazz festival. Attend an online escape convention. Explore the art of Judson Studios. Find Refuge with Devendra Banhart.



Friday, Aug. 20; 6 - 9 p.m.

Adults Only Sunset Swim

Annenberg Community Beach House

415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica

Adults (18+) are welcome to enjoy the historic 1920s heated pool at Marion Davies’ former estate, which was built for her by media mogul William Randolph Hearst. The Annenberg Beach House will provide the s'mores and pool floaties. Passes go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday and all members of the party must be present at the guest services window when purchasing. Walk-up passes only.

COST: $5 - $10, half off with pool pass of the day; MORE INFO

Sheila E. headlines the 10th Annual Uptown Jazz Festival in Long Beach on Friday and Saturday. (Jeff Katz Photography)

Friday, Aug. 20 - Saturday, Aug. 21

10th Annual Uptown Jazz Festival: Sheila E.

Houghton Park

6301 Myrtle Ave., Long Beach

The Queen of Percussion, Sheila E., headlines this year’s festival, which celebrates Long Beach while focusing on COVID-19 vaccines, education and outreach. Other headliners include Sy Smith and Hour the Band. Friday night festivities include an all-white attire party.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 20 - Sunday, Aug. 22; 8:30 p.m.

Electric Dusk Drive-In Sing-alongs

236 N. Central Ave., Glendale

L.A.'s longest-running pop-up drive-in screens three musicals, and you can sing along from inside or outside your car. Pitch Perfect screens Friday, LA LA Land screens Saturday and The Little Mermaid screens Sunday. Concession stands with snacks are available. Get there early each night to enjoy a karaoke competition.

COST: $23 per car and driver / $8 each additional passenger; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 20 - Saturday, Aug. 21; 6 - 11 p.m.

Art Beyond Survival

7th & Mateo

Downtown L.A. (exact location with RSVP)

The group exhibition of pandemic-era-inspired works highlights this time of immense change in the global landscape. View works by Shepard Fairey, Risk, Jason Meadows, Yassi Mazandi, Freehand Profit, Riley Holloway, Thomas Garner, Victor Castillo, Cole James, Elizabeth Orleans and curator Damon Martin. The event also features live murals, a DJ set by Shepard Fairey and an exhibition honoring skateboarding legend Danny Way. This fundraiser benefits the Humane Society International and Life Rolls On Foundation. Masks are required for indoor portions of the event. COST: FREE - $40; MORE INFO

Host and actress Rachel Bloom attends the 64th Annual Obie Awards on May 20, 2019, in New York City. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for the 2019 Obie Awards / Getty Images North America)

Friday, Aug. 30; 8 p.m.

Rachel Bloom is Rusty

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Enjoy an evening of music and comedy from Bloom, who created the CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend with Aline Brosh McKenna. To attend the show, proof of full vaccination AND a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours are both required. The name on your vaccine card must match the name on your ID. Ages 18+.

COST: $30 - $35; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 20 - Sunday, Aug. 22; 8 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

MacArthur Park

2230 W. 6th St., Westlake

This weekend’s performance lineup includes Raashan Ahmad and Mark de Clive-Lowe on Friday; Isaac Torres y Su Alianza, Maxi Pongratz and a DJ set by La Junta on Saturday; and Gustavo Bucardo on Sunday.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 20; 6 p.m.

Dinner and a Movie: Fun in Acapulco

Catalina Island Museum

217 Metropole Ave., Avalon

The museum pairs the 1963 Elvis Presley flick with a dinner by Orange County chef Diego Velasco. In keeping with the night’s theme, Velasco prepares a Mexican meal of shrimp ceviche tostadas, smoked chicken enchiladas and cochinita pibil. Elvis himself (well, James Kruk) performs.

COST: $40 - $50, $15 for children between 3 and 15; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 21; 8 p.m.

The Wayfaring Project

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa

Watch the world premiere of Pacific Chorale's visual journey, which includes Bach's "Jesu, meine Freude" as well as choral and solo works by Samuel Barber, Thomas Dorsey, Tarik O'Regan, Dolly Parton, Moira Smiley and Randall Thompson. Led by artistic director Robert Istad, the work was created in collaboration with cinematographer Jeff Dolen. The screening will be held outdoors on the Plaza.

COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO

The Music Center's Summer SoundWaves series welcomes the East L.A. band Las Cafeteras. (Farah Sosa )

Saturday, Aug. 21; 8 p.m.

Summer SoundWaves: Las Cafeteras

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The new outdoor music series features East L.A. band Las Cafeteras mixing traditional son jarocho and Afro-Mexican music with modern influences. They’ll be joined by Crisia Regalado from Sín Colór and Moisés Baquiero from El Conjunto Nueva Ola, along with dancers from Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles. Masks are required for the concert.

COST: $20 for those ages 12 and older; MORE INFO

On Aug. 21, Forest Lawn Museum hosts an evening to celebrate the artists in the current exhibition, 'Judson Studios: Stained Glass from Gothic to Street Style.' (Kyle Mickelson/Judson Studios)

Saturday, Aug. 21; 5 p.m.

Evening with the Art of Judson Studios

Forest Lawn Museum

1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale

Celebrate the artists included in the museum’s current exhibition, Judson Studios: Stained Glass from Gothic to Street Style . The event features exhibition tours, a conversation with Judson Studios president David Judson and artist Jane Brucker, and a reception.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO



Saturday, Aug. 21; 7 - 11 p.m.

Paint & Projections Pop Up Event

774 Gladys Ave., downtown L.A.

The night features immersive art, live music and short films along with bites and craft brews. Visual art by Chris Sharp, music from hip-hop artist DJ Revolution, dance and meditative beats from SHIVARASA and 4THSEX.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 21; 8 p.m.

Boleros De Noche: Gaby Moreno and Tres Souls

The Ford

2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood Hills

Celebrate Latin American bolero music and its history with Moreno as she taps blues, jazz, soul and R&B — in four languages. The night opens with music from local trio Tres Souls performing classics such as “Sabor a Mi,” “Piel Canela” and “Historia De Un Amor.”

COST: $50 - $80; MORE INFO

A visitor holds an umbrella while walking through the garden of the Getty Museum on its reopening day, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

Saturday, Aug. 21 - Sunday, Aug. 22; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Refuge with Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgenson

Central Garden at the Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

Instead of bringing people to its Friday Flights events, the Getty has pivoted to its Ever Present series, which features a listening experience in Robert Irwin's Central Garden. Bring a picnic, a book, meditate or wander through the gardens while immersing yourself in Refuge, an album of new ambient music by Banhart and Georgeson.

COST: FREE, but timed-entry tickets to the Getty required; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, Aug. 22

The Fair at Santa Anita Park

Santa Anita Park

285 W. Huntington Dr., Arcadia

It’s your last chance this weekend to hit up the inaugural edition of this outdoor fair with games, rides, craft vendors, live entertainment and the deep-fried goodness of fair food. This weekend's concerts feature Mariachi Las Divas as well as tribute bands performing the music of Bon Jovi, Journey and Abba.

COST: Free - $12 admission, $60 unlimited rides wristband; MORE INFO

The Renegade Craft Fair returns to Los Angeles State Historic Park this weekend. (Courtesy of Renegade Craft Fair)

Saturday, Aug. 21 - Sunday, Aug. 22; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Renegade Craft Fair Los Angeles

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

The fair returns for the first time in more than a year, showcasing 200 artists and makers. In addition to small business shopping opportunities, you'll find a beer garden and bar, local food trucks and live music.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Aug. 22 - Monday, Aug. 23

RECON: Reality Escape Convention

If you’re into escape rooms and immersive games, then you should plug into this online event that features virtual workshops, panels, mixers and 15 immersive experiences, puzzle hunts and escape rooms. If you’re interested in taking your interest a step further, RECON also offers learning experiences for current and prospective escape room owners, designers and creatives.

COST: Free to $500; MORE INFO

The Hollywood Reservoir was built in 1924 to provide emergency drinking water to the city. (Edenpictures, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Outdoor Pick

Hollywood Reservoir

Take an easy 3.3-mile stroll or bike ride around the reservoir , which was built in 1924 to provide emergency drinking water to the city. Also known as Lake Hollywood, it is surrounded by a chain link fence so you can't access the water. Doggies aren’t allowed either, but the route does offer great views of the Hollywood sign, especially from the Mulholland Dam. The gates open daily at 6:30 a.m. and are locked around sunset. There are a couple of entrances. We prefer parking outside of the gate located at 6398 Weidlake Dr.

Streaming Pick

Modern Love, Season 2

In case you missed it, the second season of the romantic dramedy anthology series dropped last week on Amazon Prime. Developed by John Carney, Modern Love is based on the popular weekly New York Times column of the same name. The eight new episodes feature stories inspired by true events — from a romance with an ex’s ex to a ghost lover and an exploration of sexuality. Performers include Garrett Hedlund, Kit Harington, Aparna Nancherla, Sophie Okonedo, Anna Paquin, Miranda Richardson and Minnie Driver.

Georgia's Restaurants celebrate peaches all month long with items including its signature peach cobbler. (Courtesy of Georgia’s Restaurant)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here's the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal:

On Sunday, he Beverly Center launches a new pop-up series, Bites at Beverly . It highlights indie makers and chefs, including Crème Fatale, Fly By Jing, Misha Kind Foods, Sweet Laurel and Tia Lupita Foods. The pop-up takes place every other Sunday through October, 1 - 4 p.m. in the Grand Court, Level 6.

. It highlights indie makers and chefs, including Crème Fatale, Fly By Jing, Misha Kind Foods, Sweet Laurel and Tia Lupita Foods. The pop-up takes place every other Sunday through October, 1 - 4 p.m. in the Grand Court, Level 6. It’s peak pomodoro season, and Eataly LA celebrates with a Tomato Festa through Sunday. They’re selling giant beefsteaks, green and plum tomatoes, tiny cherries and other varieties. Follow Eataly LA on Instagram for more info on tomato tips, demos and tastings.

through Sunday. They’re selling giant beefsteaks, green and plum tomatoes, tiny cherries and other varieties. Follow for more info on tomato tips, demos and tastings. August is National Sandwich Month, and Ike’s Love & Sandwiches offers free delivery on orders from the Ike’s app through Sunday.

offers free delivery on orders from the Ike’s app through Sunday. Daily Harvest, the smoothie and bowl brand, takes over the Hollywood Walk of Fame (at Hollywood & Vine). Get your own star on the walkway and enjoy complimentary smoothies from Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.