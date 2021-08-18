Voter Game Plan: 2021 Recall

What You Need to Know
This recall election — the second in the state's history — will take place on Sept. 14:
- Voters should be receiving ballots now; they had to be sent by Aug. 16. You can send your ballot back by mail, or vote in person.
- Voters will be asked two questions: Do they want to recall Newsom, yes or no? And who should replace him if more than 50% of voters say “yes” to throwing him out of office?
- Check to see if you are registered to vote on the California Secretary of State's website.
PoliticsCan I leave a question blank? How do I make sure my signature matches the one on file? And more of your questions, answered.
PoliticsJust 46 candidates filed all the paperwork necessary by the July 16 deadline to run to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall. And one has dropped out. Here's a quick look.
PoliticsThree of the Republican candidates hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in California's recall election used a recent debate to blame him for worsening homelessness and wildfires.
PoliticsTwo California voters say the recall system violates the “one-person, one-vote” principle.
PoliticsIf you’re a registered voter, we’re interested in hearing why you’ve tuned out of the California recall election — intentionally or not.
PoliticsNew campaign finance reports reveal California recall spending: Kevin Faulconer has the most cash, Caitlyn Jenner is in debt and John Cox paid a consultant to suggest a bear.
PoliticsThe recall election is Sept. 14. Here's a report card on the governor's 2 1/2 years at the helm of California's government.