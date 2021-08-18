We Explain L.A.
Voter Game Plan: 2021 Recall

What You Need to Know

This recall election — the second in the state's history — will take place on Sept. 14:

  • Voters should be receiving ballots now; they had to be sent by Aug. 16. You can send your ballot back by mail, or vote in person.
  • Voters will be asked two questions: Do they want to recall Newsom, yes or no? And who should replace him if more than 50% of voters say “yes” to throwing him out of office?
  • Check to see if you are registered to vote on the California Secretary of State's website.
(Photo by mondolind via the LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)
