LA Metro And Other Transit Systems Are Offering Free Rides To Help You Vote Today

Maybe you've heard by now that there's an election today — well, a recall election that ends today. If you still need to drop off your ballot or vote in-person, Los Angeles County's public transit system can get you there for free.

All L.A. Metro rail and bus lines are free to ride until 11:59 p.m. The agency is also offering free 30-minute rides on its bike share network to get you to a vote center or nearby dropbox.

Pasadena Transit, Montebello Bus Lines, Glendora Transportation Division and L.A. County Department of Public Works shuttles, are also providing free transit today.

And several ballot drop boxes are located at stations and transit hubs: