If You’ve Waited To Cast Your Ballot, Read This

Hey folks, in case you haven't noticed, it's Election Day.

You can vote in-person at one of the many vote centers in L.A. County and Orange County.

But if you prefer to use your mail-in ballot, registrars recommend going in-person to drop off your ballot at a vote center or a secure ballot drop-box.

If you want to use the post office, walk it inside and make sure the envelope is postmarked before the end of the day on Tuesday.

If you’re not registered to vote yet, you can still go in-person to any vote center in your county to sign up and cast a provisional ballot. That will be processed and counted as soon as your eligibility to vote in California is confirmed.

With ballots mailed out to every registered active voter in the state, people have been casting votes for nearly a month. More than 37% of registered voters had turned in their ballots as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by non-partisan research firm Political Data, Inc.

And if you still have questions, you can consult our Voter Game Plan.