News

Morning Brief: Guaranteed Basic Income, Reparations, And Vegan Hot Dogs

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Jul 26, 2021 5:00 AM
L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell is pictured seated, speaking into a microphone and gesturing with her left hand. She wears a red, black, and white suit.
Supervisor Holly Mitchell has been an advocate for guaranteed basic income.
(Sarah Morris
/
Getty Images North America)
Good morning, L.A. It’s July 26.

This week, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to test out a program that offers guaranteed basic income for a small number of low-income Angelenos.

The plan would provide 150 L.A. County residents between the ages of 18 and 24 with a monthly check for approximately $1,200 a month. The board moved to examine the possibility of such a program in May.

“It’s a faith and belief that families will always do what they can, and put their children first,” said Supervisor Holly Mitchell at that time. “This assumption that we should trust [families in poverty] less than any other income group is a problem.”

The vote comes at a time when guaranteed basic income is very much in the news, particularly in Southern California. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti included a pilot program proposal in his budget, in which 2,000 Angeleno families at or below the federal poverty line would receive $1,000 a month for one year, no strings attached.

Long Beach recently announced a pilot program that will give $500 a month to 500 single-parent families within the city’s lowest-income zip codes beginning at the end of the year.

And last week, the California legislature unanimously approved a statewide guaranteed income program — the first of its kind in the United States. Through the program, city and county governments can apply for a portion of the $35 million designated by the state.

It’s not clear how the state program would factor in to L.A. City or County’s proposed pilots.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... Vegan Food + L.A. Sports

two hot dogs in buns topped with mustard, relish and onions
The new plant-based Dodger Dog from Field Roast.
(Courtesy of Greenleaf Foods)

Vegan and plant-based food is having a moment in Los Angeles.

Yes, it’s been happening for a long time, but the city is now seeing a surge in creative plant-based restaurants, and many eateries that aren't fully vegan or plant-based are adding substantial offerings on their menus.

But perhaps the most telling harbinger of change is the entrance of plant-based protein into the world of L.A. sports.

