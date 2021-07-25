Vegan Food Makes A Foray Into Sports

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Vegan and plant-based food is having a moment in Los Angeles.

Yes, it’s been happening for a long time, but the city is now seeing a surge in creative plant-based restaurants, and many eateries that aren't fully vegan or plant-based are adding substantial offerings on their menus.

But perhaps the most telling harbinger of change is the entrance of plant-based protein into the world of L.A. sports. In addition to the announcement that they’d be switching meat suppliers, the official home of the boys in blue also added a vegan Dodger Dog option, from a company called Field Roast.

And in Highland Park, the sports bar Put Me In Coach offers a full, all-vegan menu with items including a chili cheeseburger, tacos dorados, and boneless wings (all meats are made with 100% plant-based ingredients).

Put Me In Coach replaced a vegan German beer garden in the HIghland Park space.

A final marker that vegan and plant-based has escaped its niche status in L.A.: Roy Choi has jumped onboard the trend with a dish called The Home Run . Using the same Field Roast vegan dog being used by the Dodgers, the celebrated chef’s creation is topped with the chef’s famous Kogi slaw, as well as vegan cheese, three kinds of salsa, and sesame seeds relish.

The Home Run is available at Kogi trucks in L.A. and Pasadena, and will soon be available for online ordering via Goldbelly.