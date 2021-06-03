A New Vegan Dodger Dog? It's True!

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

After switching suppliers for its meaty Dodger Dog (bye bye Farmer John, hello Papa Cantella's), the Dodgers have introduced a new vegan Dodger Dog.

It's a pea protein-based hot dog that's smoked with maple hardwood chips and, per the press release, says it "offers the same amount of protein per serving as most traditional hot dogs" and "has no cholesterol or nitrates."

The vegan Dodger Dog is made by plant-based brand Field Roast, which is owned by Greenleaf Foods. The Illinois-based company produces a variety of plant-based proteins under both the Field Roast and Lightlife brands.

Formally known as the "Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog" or the "Official Plant-Based Dodger Dog," the vegan Dodger Dog will be available at "select concession stands and in the suites at Dodger Stadium."

Not ready to head to Dodger Stadium? You can find Field Roast's Signature Stadium Dog in a six-packs at most major grocery stores. As always, you choose the toppings.