News

Guaranteed Basic Income Will Be Put To A Vote In LA County

By  LAist Staff
Published Jul 25, 2021 12:00 PM
L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell is pictured seated, speaking into a microphone and gesturing with her left hand. She wears a red, black, and white suit.
L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell has been an ardent supporter of basic income for low-income Angelenos.
(Sarah Morris
/
Getty Images North America)
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on a three-year pilot program to provide a guaranteed income for young adults.

Under the plan, 150 county residents between the ages of 18 and 24 would get around $1,200 a month. The money would go to individuals who are currently receiving general relief benefits, and who are enrolled in a county employment program targeted at young adults.

The board voted to move forward with two motions proposing a guaranteed basic income to some residents back in May. The motions were put forward by Supervisors Holly Mitchell, Sheila Kuehl, and Board Chair Hilda Solis.

At that time, Mitchell said the program will help stabilize household finances and give people agency to determine their own greatest needs.

“It’s a faith and belief that families will always do what they can and put their children first,” she said. “This assumption that we should trust [families in poverty] less than any other income group is a problem.”

Supervisor Kathryn Barger was the dissenting vote in the original discussion back in May, when she expressed concern over what she characterized as a lack of research into the plans, and the potential for fraud.

"We should be more diligent, thoughtful, and strategic before we implement a program of this nature,” Barger said.

