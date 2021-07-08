Long Beach Announces A Pilot Universal Basic Income Program

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Long Beach has announced a guaranteed income pilot for people living in one of the city’s poorest areas. The program would give $500 a month to 500 single-parent families within the 90813 zip code for one year.

The median household income in 90813 is 25% lower than any other zip code in Long Beach.

The pilot would also provide services like free childcare and broadband internet. Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia says this assist will help participating families meet all of their basic needs, such as rent and food, and set them up for future success.

"Families in poverty [often] have to make really difficult choices," Garcia said. "We want to maximize their ability to help themselves and their families."

Garcia hopes that the results will also make the case for universal basic income programs around the country.

The program would give out around $3 million, with half of the families funded by the city and the other half receiving matching funds expected from the state’s new budget. The city will start accepting applications this summer and begin distributing payments by the end of the year.