Moviegoers Seek Thrills And Nostalgia This Weekend
This weekend's box office was all about suspense and revisiting old stories.
The M. Night Shyamalan thriller Old took in $16.5 million to lead all films. It was good news and bad news for Shyamalan: Old marks the seventh time one of his films has opened at number one, but it's also the worst opening in his career, below the $18 million grossed by Lady in the Water in 2006.
Some of that drop-off can likely be attributed to the pandemic.
Snake Eyes, an origin story for G.I. Joe, opened in second place with about $13 million.
Marvel's Black Widow was third with $11.6 million in its third week of release, followed by Space Jam, starring Lakers forward LeBron James and a cast of animated characters. Space Jam made just a third of its opening last week.
Old and Snake Eyes are playing exclusively in theaters, but Space Jam and Black Widow are both available on streaming services as well.