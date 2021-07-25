Moviegoers Seek Thrills And Nostalgia This Weekend

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

This weekend's box office was all about suspense and revisiting old stories.

The M. Night Shyamalan thriller Old took in $16.5 million to lead all films. It was good news and bad news for Shyamalan: Old marks the seventh time one of his films has opened at number one, but it's also the worst opening in his career, below the $18 million grossed by Lady in the Water in 2006.

Some of that drop-off can likely be attributed to the pandemic.

Snake Eyes, an origin story for G.I. Joe, opened in second place with about $13 million.

Marvel's Black Widow was third with $11.6 million in its third week of release, followed by Space Jam, starring Lakers forward LeBron James and a cast of animated characters. Space Jam made just a third of its opening last week.

Old and Snake Eyes are playing exclusively in theaters, but Space Jam and Black Widow are both available on streaming services as well.