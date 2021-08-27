Morning Brief: COVID At Schools, A Nursing Shortage, And Fryman Canyon

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 27.

Coronavirus cases are still on the rise in L.A. County, and schools are new hotbeds for outbreaks as kids return to in-person learning.

Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, announced that during the week of Aug. 16 — the week that L.A.Unified School District returned to the classroom — 2,666 cases were reported among students and staff, the vast majority of the almost 3,200 cases at schools around the county.

Some of those, she noted, were in connection to youth sports, during which students may be mingling indoors and without masks. Several such outbreaks were linked to multi-day indoor high school cheerleading and dance camps, which together affected 10 staff and 131 students.

Otherwise, positive tests among students were largely single cases, not widespread outbreaks, as they often were during the height of community transmission in 2020.

Meanwhile, in L.A. County as a whole, public health officials on Thursday announced 3,226 new COVID-19 cases. To put that in some context, at this time last year, when lockdown was in full effect, our region was averaging about 1,290 new cases per day.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis pointed to folks who remain unvaccinated as the likely cause of the spread. The vast majority of infections and hospitalizations in the county are among those who have yet to receive their shots.

"We really do want people who are unvaccinated, and those who have started vaccination who haven't finished, to … go ahead and get fully vaccinated," Davis said.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

The South Fire burning north of Fontana has already destroyed at least a dozen homes and other structures since it was first reported Wednesday afternoon. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

burning north of Fontana has already destroyed at least a dozen homes and other structures since it was first reported Wednesday afternoon. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury. As classes resume, a new state law governing independent study is worsening staff shortages, threatening school budgets and forcing quarantined students to relive last year’s school shutdowns.

threatening school budgets and forcing quarantined students to relive last year’s school shutdowns. COVID-19 burnout is driving many nurses to quit, and hospital administrators in California say the state’s new vaccine mandate is compounding the shortage, too.

and hospital administrators in California say the state’s new vaccine mandate is compounding the shortage, too. A suspected gunman was shot and killed by police after officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the Redondo Beach Pier on Wednesday night.

