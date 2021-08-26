One Dead And Two Injured After Reports Of An Active Shooter In Redondo Beach

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

A suspected gunman was shot and killed by police after officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the Redondo Beach Pier on Wednesday night. Two other people were found with gunshot wounds to the lower torso and were taken to the hospital.

Authorities said officers shot and killed the man while trying to detain him. He was "struck in the upper torso and pronounced dead at the scene," according to a statement from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, which is now assisting the Redondo Beach Police Department with the investigation. The incident took place about 8:20 p.m.

Authorities said they recovered a handgun and knife at the pier.

At the scene, Redondo Beach police officers also reported also finding two wounded males, one an adult, the other a minor. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and were reported to be in stable condition.

No additional information has been released.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department has taken over the investigation and are encouraging anyone with information to contact their Homicide Bureau at (323)-890-5500.