Evacuations Ordered In The San Bernardino County South Fire

North of Fontana, evacuations have been ordered in the Lytle Creek area as crews work to contain a 700-acre brushfire.

The #SouthFire started making a run this afternoon on the east side of Lytle Creek Road.



It is putting up significant smoke and is in extremely steep terrain along power lines. Water drops are difficult in this area. pic.twitter.com/lSisNGgop5 — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) August 26, 2021

The South Fire has already destroyed at least a dozen homes and other structures since it was first reported Wednesday afternoon, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Officials say it's threatening at least 600 more homes and buildings, and there's concern flames could spread even more, since they're burning through an area filled with dry vegetation.

Evacuation zones:

Mandatory:

All residents from Lytle Creek Rd North & South of the Ranger Station, West of Sierra Ave., North of the I-15 and East of Duncan Canyon Rd.

Under Warning:

All residents North of Glen Helen Parkway, East of Sierra/Lytle Creek Rd., and West of I-15

Authorities also are asking people in the area to obey road closures and restrictions.

Closures as of Thursday afternoon:

Sierra Ave North of the I-15

Lytle Creek Rd to Duncan Canyon

Lytle Creek Rd to Sierra Ave.

Glen Helen Parkway between Sycamore Center Dr.

Lone Pine Canyon Rd. at Hwy 138

Road closed signs and traffic cones are not a suggestion. We have numerous drivers entering closed streets, sometimes at high rates of speed, around the fire’s perimeter. Please find an alternative route. #SouthFire pic.twitter.com/U8YXMtNIxB — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) August 26, 2021

More than 360 personnel have been deployed to fight the South Fire. The weather is warm and dry, with the forecast overnight poor for making ground in containing the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.