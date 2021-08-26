Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Evacuations Ordered In The San Bernardino County South Fire

By Jonathan Linden | KVCR
Published Aug 26, 2021 4:22 PM
Smoke billowing from the San Bernardino hills with emergency vehicles in the forefront.
The South Fire in San Bernardino County has burned over 700 acres and is now leading to evacuations.
(Courtesy San Bernardino National Forest)
North of Fontana, evacuations have been ordered in the Lytle Creek area as crews work to contain a 700-acre brushfire.

The South Fire has already destroyed at least a dozen homes and other structures since it was first reported Wednesday afternoon, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Officials say it's threatening at least 600 more homes and buildings, and there's concern flames could spread even more, since they're burning through an area filled with dry vegetation.

Evacuation zones:

Mandatory:

  • All residents from Lytle Creek Rd North & South of the Ranger Station, West of Sierra Ave., North of the I-15 and East of Duncan Canyon Rd.

Under Warning:

  • All residents North of Glen Helen Parkway, East of Sierra/Lytle Creek Rd., and West of I-15

Authorities also are asking people in the area to obey road closures and restrictions.

Closures as of Thursday afternoon:

  • Sierra Ave North of the I-15
  • Lytle Creek Rd to Duncan Canyon
  • Lytle Creek Rd to Sierra Ave.
  • Glen Helen Parkway between Sycamore Center Dr.
  • Lone Pine Canyon Rd. at Hwy 138

More than 360 personnel have been deployed to fight the South Fire. The weather is warm and dry, with the forecast overnight poor for making ground in containing the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

