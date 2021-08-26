The Best Things To Do This Weekend In LA And SoCal: Aug. 27 - 29

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

With the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are happening as scheduled.

Groove at a silent disco. Get bit at a vampire experience. Explore a groundbreaking graphic memoir. Learn how to curl (the winter sport not the hairstyling technique). Watch a modern operatic spin on Cinderella. Check out a Cypress Park beer garden and a Culver City deli. Score free donuts, cookies and ice cream.



Friday, Aug. 27; 8 p.m. (doors)

Nite Jewel

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr., Atwater Village

Singer, songwriter, producer and music scholar Ramona Gonzalez (Nite Jewel) performs in support of her fifth studio album, No Sun. Also on the bill are Jay Israelson, Anenon + DJ Harriet Brown. Proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show are required to attend. This is a 21+ event.

COST: $16.99; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 27; 8 p.m.

La Cenerentola (Cinderella)

The Ford

2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E, Hollywood Hills

Pacific Opera Project offers its spin on Rossini's opera. In this version, a wicked stepfather Don Magnifico (E. Scott Levin) forces Cenerentola (Stephanie Doche) to live as a maid in her home. On the hunt for a bride, Prince Ramiro (Arnold Livingston Geis) disguises his tutor as a beggar and Cenerentola shows him kindness — unlike her stepfather and stepsisters.

COST: $20 - $80; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 27; 8 p.m.

Seeing Red Film Series: The Hunt for Red October

Wende Museum Garden

10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City

The museum continues its outdoor screening series featuring Cold War-themed films from the 1980s. This week, it's The Hunt for Red October with an introduction by cinematographer Jan de Bont. No outside food or drink permitted.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 27 - Sunday, Aug. 29

UCLAxFilmFest

The sixth annual festival takes place virtually, screening a selection of shorts. The weekend also features industry panels and networking opportunities. Official film selections include A Poem from YiQing (China), Airway (U.S.), Ayesha (India), Bathroom Window (Brazil), Beauty and the East (India), Don’t Leave Me (Venezuela), Hello, My Sweet Boy (France), The Outcoming (Ukraine) and Untwined (U.S.).

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Zombie Joe's Underground presents 'Toxic Vampyre' a contactless haunted-horror walk-through experience.

Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 11

Toxic Vampire

Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre Group

4850 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood

The horror theater group presents a 20-minute, contactless walk-through experience. Hungry vampires guide people through their phantasmagoria while promising everlasting life. The experience features partial nudity and dark/mature themes. May contain brief strobe light effects. Face masks required for entry.

COST: $17.50; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 27 - Sunday, Aug. 29

DTLA Proud Festival

Pershing Square

532 S. Olive St., downtown L.A.

The grassroots festival celebrates the culture, history and diversity of DTLA's LGBTQ+ community. Friday is an alcohol-free night with entertainment for all ages, plus a screening of the documentary, PROUD in a Pandemic, followed by music performances. Saturday and Sunday are 21+ and feature food trucks, bars, art installations and a water park dance party. Throughout the weekend, enjoy a Kink Lounge and shop at queer-owned small businesses at the vendor marketplace. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours prior will be required.

COST: FREE on Friday, $10 on Saturday and Sunday; MORE INFO

'Miné Okubo’s Masterpiece: The Art of Citizen 13660' opens at the Japanese American National Museum this weekend. (Courtesy of JANM)

Saturday, Aug. 28 - Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Miné Okubo’s Masterpiece: The Art of Citizen 13660

Japanese American National Museum

100 North Central Ave., downtown L.A.

JANM opens a new exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Miné Okubo’s groundbreaking graphic memoir. Published in 1946, Citizen 13660 featured nearly 200 illustrations by Okubo, who was born in Riverside, about her time in an American concentration camp during WWII. This was the first book-length account of America’s concentration camps by a former incarceree. The exhibition includes 28 original drawings from Okubo’s book and the accompanying captions. A second room highlights the art that inspired her.

COST: $7 - $16; MORE INFO



Saturday, Aug. 28; 7 - 10 p.m.

Silent Disco

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa

Groove the night away on an outdoor stage with tunes provided via wireless headphones by DJs over three channels. Dance to the classics or EDM or whatever else they decide to spin. Check-in will be contactless and hand sanitizer stations will be accessible throughout the Plaza. Masks are encouraged but not required.

COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE INFO

Comedians (top left to bottom left clockwise) Rosie Tran, Eli Nicolas, Lin Sun, Aidan Park, Vinayak Pal, Jiaoying Summers, George Wang and Nishy XL participate in Comedy InvAsian 2's live tapings.

Saturday, Aug. 28 - Sunday, Aug. 29

Comedy InvAsian 2.0

Japanese American National Museum's Tateuchi Democracy Forum

100 North Central Ave., downtown L.A.

Attend live tapings of the show that spotlights fresh Pan-Asian/AAPI standup comedians including Aidan Park, Vinayak Pal, Eli Nicolas, Jiaoying Summers, Lin Sun, Rosie Tran, George Wang Jr. and Nishy XL. Four shows are scheduled throughout the weekend with two different comics performing 30-minute sets. The first season of Comedy InvAsian is available to watch on Hulu. Proof of vaccination and masks are required.

COST: $10 per taping; MORE INFO

The Huntington's new Chinese garden art gallery opens its inaugural exhibition, 'A Garden of Words: The Calligraphy of Liu Fang Yuan.' (Beth Coller)

Saturday, Aug. 28 - Monday, May 16, 2022

A Garden of Words: The Calligraphy of Liu Fang Yuan

The Huntington’s Chinese Garden

1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino

Since 2007, the Huntington has commissioned contemporary artists to create original works of calligraphy. A selection of these works (including Bai Qianshen, Michael Cherney, Grace Chu, Fu Shen, Lo Ch’ing) are on view at the Studio for Lodging the Mind, a new art gallery in the gardens. The exhibition is presented in two rotations of 20 works each, with the first part running through Dec. 13. The second runs Jan. 29 - May 16, 2022.

COST: $13 - $29 for general admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 28 - Sunday, Aug. 29; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Unique Markets: L.A.

Row DTLA

777 S. Alameda St., downtown L.A.

Browse and shop the wares of Unique’s first full-scale market (120 vendors) since 2019. Family activities also include DIY jewelry making, a photo booth and a Shake Shack pop-up. A VIP rooftop lounge also offers a place to chill with a cocktail in hand. After the market, guests can continue shopping at ROW’s collection of indie businesses, including Smorgasburg on Sunday. (This Sunday is Smorgasburg’s 5th annual BBQ Day.)

COST: $10 - $20 admission; MORE INFO

Sunday, Aug. 29; 3 - 7 p.m.

Grand Park's Sunday Sessions: All Vinyl Set

Grand Park Performance Lawn

Between Grand Ave. and Hill St., downtown L.A.

It’s the final Sunday Session of the summer. Hosted by KG Superstar and dedicated to the sounds that preceded house and dance music, the afternoon features northern soul, funk and disco spun by Deejay Clifton, Liz O., Riley More and Loopdropkid. Guests are asked to wear face coverings while in the event space.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The furious motion of sweepers melts the ice in front of a curling stone at The Ogden Ice Sheet during the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. (Tim de Waele/Getty Images / Getty Images Europe)

Sunday, Aug. 29; 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Curling Open House

Southern California Curling Center

4545 Pacific Blvd., Vernon

If you were inspired by the recent Olympics, it’s never too early to get excited about the Winter Games, coming to Beijing next February, by trying your hand at curling. It’s part of the Southern California Curling Center's opening weekend festivities. Learn the basics in a 30-minute session and find out how you can sign up for fall leagues. Kona Ice will be in the parking lot handing out treats, and instructors will be available to answer questions.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Sunday, Aug. 29; 12 p.m.

Happy Sundays

Zaferia Neighborhood

Various locations around Anaheim St. and Redondo Ave., Long Beach

The music, arts and comedy festival takes over various stages in the LBC. At Alex’s Bar, the all-day lineup starts off with Moonkill Radio at noon and wraps with a 10 p.m. set from Mimi Cry. Other venues include Tennessee Jack’s, Bamboo Club, Commodity/Alltime Plants, DiPiazza’s, Oré Market, Compound and Supply & Demand.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Milk Carton Kids are on tour in advance of their 10th anniversary box set release of their debut album 'Prologue.' (Megan Baker)

Sunday, Aug. 29; 8 p.m.

The Milk Carton Kids

El Rey Theatre

5515 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The indie folk duo from Eagle Rock is currently on tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary box set edition of their critically acclaimed debut Prologue (out Sep. 24). It includes early demos, live performances and a disc that traces the evolution of their most popular songs. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required. Singer-songwriter Haley Heynderickx opens. The Milk Carton Kids also play Solana Beach (solo) on Aug. 30 and Santa Barbara on Aug. 31 with Heynderickx.

COST: $30; MORE INFO

Sunday, Aug. 29; 12 - 9 p.m.

Cuban-American Music Festival

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 N. Main St., downtown L.A.

The music festival returns to showcase and celebrate Cuban music, culture and cuisine. Performers include Charanga Cubana All Stars; Arsenio Rodriguez Project featuring Nelson Gonzalez and Johnny “Dandy” Rodriguez; Clave Dura; and Generación Rumbera.

COST: Tickets: $40 - $80; MORE INFO

Fryman Canyon in Studio City offers a 3 mi. moderate loop trail in the middle of L.A. (Courtesy of rick, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Outdoor Pick

Fryman Canyon

This nearly three-mile loop, which is easy to access from both Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley, offers a hike that should last from an hour to an hour-an-a-half. It’s not as crowded as other city hiking spots (aka Runyon) but it's popular, especially on weekends. Park in a lot near Laurel Canyon Blvd. and Fryman Rd, at Wilacre Park and start hiking up the Betty B. Dearing Mountain Trail . You'll have options to extend the hike, but stick to the loop if you’re short on time. Dogs are welcome and must be kept on leash.

Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver star in the HBO Max comedy, 'The Other Two.' (Greg Endries/HBO Max)

Streaming Pick

The Other Two (Season 2)

The acclaimed Comedy Central satire of show business returns to HBO Max with two episodes streaming every Thursday. The show stars Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke as two floundering adult siblings who must learn how to deal with their 13-year-old brother’s fame as an overnight Internet singing sensation. The cast also includes Molly Shannon, Ken Marino and Wanda Sykes.

Chris ‘N Eddy’s opens its first permanent location in Hollywood, serving up smashed sliders, fries and tots. (Courtesy of Chris ‘N Eddy’s )

Dine and Drink Deals

Here's the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal:

Chris N Eddy’s , which started in a Loz Feliz parking lot, opens its first brick-and-mortar restaurant (5539 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood) on Friday at noon. Their smashed sliders are made with only four components: meat, cheese, grilled onions and housemade sauce. The small menu also offers slider combos with fries or tater tots.

, which started in a Loz Feliz parking lot, opens its first brick-and-mortar restaurant (5539 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood) on Friday at noon. Their smashed sliders are made with only four components: meat, cheese, grilled onions and housemade sauce. The small menu also offers slider combos with fries or tater tots. Bay Area-based Jewish deli Wise Sons opened its first SoCal location, in Culver City, earlier this week. The menu includes the OG Reuben, matzo ball soup, potato latkes, sour pickles, a smoked salmon bagel, a bodega egg and cheese sandwich (served on a bagel or a bialy) and the No. 19, a sandwich that pays tribute to Langer’s Deli. Plus, bottomless cups of coffee.

opened its first SoCal location, in Culver City, earlier this week. The menu includes the OG Reuben, matzo ball soup, potato latkes, sour pickles, a smoked salmon bagel, a bodega egg and cheese sandwich (served on a bagel or a bialy) and the No. 19, a sandwich that pays tribute to Langer’s Deli. Plus, bottomless cups of coffee. Thanks to a tip from the Eastsider , we learned that Cypress Park garden center Fig Earth Supply has been transforming into a beer garden on Friday nights and will do so through Sept. 10. DJs and food trucks, and beer, wine and cocktails are available, 6 - 11 p.m.

, we learned that Cypress Park garden center Fig Earth Supply has been transforming into a and will do so through Sept. 10. DJs and food trucks, and beer, wine and cocktails are available, 6 - 11 p.m. Primo’s Donuts on Sawtelle celebrates its 65th anniversary on Saturday. Guests will receive complimentary buttermilk bites (mini versions of their buttermilk bars) from 9 a.m. to noon.

(mini versions of their buttermilk bars) from 9 a.m. to noon. Matte Black Coffee from Joshua Vides, James Malone and Andrew Nguyen opens its first brick and mortar location on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 9 a.m. It's in DTLA (1001 S. Broadway).

Buchanan’s Blended Scotch Whisky holds a pop-up market on Saturday, 2 - 6 p.m., at City Libre in Boyle Heights. Buchanan’s La Reunión brings together local craft vendors, food vendors, live music, entertainment and complimentary Buchanan’s cocktails. RSVPs required. Must be 21+ to attend.

brings together local craft vendors, food vendors, live music, entertainment and complimentary Buchanan’s cocktails. RSVPs required. Must be 21+ to attend. On Saturday, Cult Santa Monica , Lanea and the Independence host a Taste of Louisiana as part of the Broadway Block Party. Guests can indulge in a crawfish boil, drink specials and live music. The event is free to attend, but VIP tickets ($29) include 1 lb. of crawfish, corn and potatoes, two drink tickets and $8 rum drink specials.

Jamaica Bay Inn and Beachside Restaurant and Bar in Marina Del Rey hold an End of Summer Bash on Saturday at 2 p.m. Ticket prices include entry, a welcome Mai Tai and luau bites from executive chef Victor Morales. They include wahoo ceviche, ahi tuna poke, beef short ribs and teriyaki chicken.

on Saturday at 2 p.m. Ticket prices include entry, a welcome Mai Tai and luau bites from executive chef Victor Morales. They include wahoo ceviche, ahi tuna poke, beef short ribs and teriyaki chicken. Join a grill out with chef Edoardo Baldi (e. baldi Ristorante, Beverly Hills) at his newest location in Manhattan Beach on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets include an entree, a grilled side and a glass of spritz or wine for adults.

(e. baldi Ristorante, Beverly Hills) at his newest location in Manhattan Beach on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets include an entree, a grilled side and a glass of spritz or wine for adults. N'ice Cream at Runway Playa Vista (12746 W Jefferson Blvd.), hosts a grand reopening party this Saturday, 3-6 p.m., with free ice cream for kids 12 and under.

Speaking of ice cream, Apple TV+ teams up with McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams this weekend. From Friday to Sunday, the Studio City location is offering Ted Lasso’s famous biscuits and a single scoop of ice cream for only $1 with Apple Pay. Also this weekend, Ted’s Mobile Ice Cream Truck is making the rounds around L.A., giving out scoops and biscuits for free while supplies last. Stops include the Americana at Brand from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday; Santa Monica Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m., The Commons at Calabasas from 12 to 3 p.m. and Encino Marketplace from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday; and the Beverly Hills Farmers Market from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and The Grove from 2 - 6 p.m. on Sunday.

this weekend. From Friday to Sunday, the Studio City location is offering Ted Lasso’s famous biscuits and a single scoop of ice cream for only $1 with Apple Pay. Also this weekend, Ted’s Mobile Ice Cream Truck is making the rounds around L.A., giving out scoops and biscuits for free while supplies last. Stops include the Americana at Brand from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday; Santa Monica Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m., The Commons at Calabasas from 12 to 3 p.m. and Encino Marketplace from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday; and the Beverly Hills Farmers Market from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and The Grove from 2 - 6 p.m. on Sunday. Mel’s Drive-In Diner collaborates with chef Jeremy Fall (Nighthawk, Paperboy and Easy's) to offer the J-Fall Blvd. sandwich with fried chicken, hash browns, American cheese and bacon-Cholula aioli on a croissant bun.

The 5th Annual Trucks & Tacos celebration takes place on Sunday at Prado Park in Chino from 10 a.m. to sunset. The family affair features some of the coolest wheels around — and tacos. The picnic is open to the public. (h/t LA Taco )

takes place on Sunday at Prado Park in Chino from 10 a.m. to sunset. The family affair features some of the coolest wheels around — and tacos. The picnic is open to the public. (h/t ) It’s Ribeye Night at Maple Block Meat Co. on Saturday with the steaks coming from Standing’s Butcher Shop. The meat will be grilled over a wood fire and comes with two sides (baked potato, mashed potatoes, mac 'n cheese or creamed spinach) for $65 a plate with add-ons available. Reservations recommended .

. Golden Road teams with the Dodgers’ Justin Turner to rename the brewery’s Dodgers Blonde Ale. From Friday through Sept. 7, fans can submit their suggestions at www.nameourbeer.com . The winner will get VIP tickets to a 2022 Dodgers game of their choosing, a $350 gift card to enjoy the newly renamed beer, which makes its official debut during the 2022 season, and a chance to meet Turner in person.