Here’s How To Get A Third COVID Shot in Southern California

You got both your COVID-19 shots — and you may need another. But unless you’re moderately to severely immunocompromised and your doctor says you need a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, don’t roll up your sleeve just yet.

Health officials say boosters for the general public won’t be widely available until late September. (Plus, you should wait eight months after your second shot. The timing would mean that health care workers and long-term care residents would be first in line).

Here are the basics:

People 12 and up who have compromised immune systems can get a third shot of an mRNA vaccine right now (more on this below). In this case, that additional shot is called a third dose.

For those who are not immunocompromised, boosters are intended to help protect against the highly contagious delta variant, which has caused caseloads across the U.S. to surge. It’s not formulated specifically for delta, but a third shot would help with any waning effectiveness of the previous shots in the general population. Rollout of those boosters is expected to begin Sept. 20.

Access to vaccines will continue to be free regardless of health insurance or immigration status.

Talk to your health provider before getting a third dose or booster. It may not be right for everyone.

We know it’s a lot to keep track of, so we’ll keep updating this guide with what you need to know — whether you’re immunocompromised or not — about getting a third shot here in Southern California.

Here’s what we know so far.

(And if you still have a lingering question after reading through this guide, ask us below! )

Can I Get A Third Shot?

It depends, and can get a bit complicated.

For clarity’s sake: If you are immunocompromised, we’ll call your third shot a third dose. Third doses for immunocompromised people are available now (we'll share more about how to get one in a second).

If you’re not immunocompromised, a third shot is considered a booster. These aren't available yet, but will be soon.

“Third doses are meant to elicit an antibody response where there has been an inadequate antibody response before,” Los Angeles County Department of Public Health director Barbara Ferrer explained . “While booster doses are meant to increase antibody levels that have waned, after a robust increase in the months after vaccination.”

So first, you’ll need to determine if you’re considered immunocompromised or not. You should talk to your doctor about that.

What If I Am Immunocompromised?

If you have certain conditions that make you "moderately to severely immunocompromised," third doses are available now.

That's because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow for "an additional dose" for certain immunocompromised people who may need them, including "solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."

Which means – if you have one of the following conditions – then the CDC considers you “moderately to severely immunocompromised” and recommends you get a third dose:



Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

An additional dose is recommended if you have one of these conditions because you’re more at risk for serious illness if you get COVID-19.

"Studies have shown these people may not have sufficient immunity to head off the more serious complications of COVID-19 after the standard vaccine regimen,” NPR reported earlier this month.

But before you head straight to the first vaccine site you can find, talk to your doctor.

Your health care provider will be the most familiar with your personal health situation, and if it would be appropriate for you to get your third dose, given the treatments you’re likely undergoing.

Be sure to ask them about the timing, and when would be best for you to get the additional shot.



What If I Am NOT Immunocompromised?

If you don’t fall into one of the CDC’s moderately to severely immunocompromised categories, you can’t get a third shot just yet. Don’t panic. Don’t feel like you have to lie and say you're immunocompromised if you're not.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that third shot boosters will be available “beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose.” That means if you got your second dose in May you wouldn’t get a booster until at least January.

Though again: the CDC has not yet announced recommendations about who should get those boosters when they are available, aside from the previously mentioned third doses for immunocompromised people.

So we don’t know yet if everyone who is fully vaccinated will need a booster. Studies are ongoing. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will issue booster dose recommendations “based on a thorough review of the evidence.”

We’ll update this section as officials share more specifics.



Should I Mix Vaccines?

No.

So far, the CDC is recommending you stick to the same type. Which means:

If you got Pfizer for your first two doses, the CDC recommends that your third jab is Pfizer, too.

for your first two doses, the CDC recommends that your third jab is Pfizer, too. Likewise, if you got Moderna for the first two, then Moderna should be your third.

Is The Third Dose Smaller?

No. The third dose of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines are exactly the same shot you got the first two times. The dosage and ingredients are unchanged.

What If I Got Johnson & Johnson?

At this time, the FDA has not updated the emergency use authorization for the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so the CDC is not recommending any additional doses if that’s what you got initially.

“There is not enough data at this time to determine whether immunocompromised people who received the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine also have an improved antibody response following an additional dose of the same vaccine,” the CDC explains.

A pharmacist at UCI HEalth Center preps the COVID-19 vaccine. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

When Should I Get My Third Shot?

If you’re immunocompromised, the CDC recommends you wait at least four weeks — or 28 days — after your second shot before getting your third dose.

The L.A. Department of Public Health emphasizes you should consult your healthcare provider about the specific timing of the third dose if you are immunocompromised.

“Ask about the best timing based on your current treatment plan,” the county’s vaccine portal reads. “This is especially important if you are about to start or restart immunosuppressive treatment.”

If you’re not immunocompromised, the CDC has not yet made a recommendation about if you should seek out a booster.

“CDC’s independent advisory committee, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will continue to meet and discuss data on the evolution of the pandemic and the use of COVID-19 vaccines,” the CDC writes on its website . “ACIP will make further recommendations on the use of boosters for the public after a thorough review of the evidence.”

Regardless, you would have to wait until at least eight months after you completed your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before getting a booster anyway, according to the White House COVID-19 Response Team.



What Should I Bring With Me To Get My Third Shot?

Since you’ve already gotten your first and second doses , you’re probably familiar with the vaccination routine.

You’ll need to bring many of the same things you had to bring to your second dose, including:

Your CDC Vaccine Card showing your prior doses. Note: Bring the actual card. They will write on again.

If you have health insurance, your health insurance card (though COVID-19 vaccines are free regardless of insurance status)

Some type of proof of your age , like something from this list provided by the L.A. County Department of Public Health: Driver's license or permit (foreign country or expired ID okay) California ID card or REAL ID card (from the DMV) Consular ID (Matricula Consular) Medicare card Military ID Membership card (foreign country okay if written in English) Passport (foreign country or expired okay) Birth certificate Medical document/records (including immunization records) from medical provider, clinic, or doctor Any official document that includes name and date of birth (for example, school record)

, like something from this list provided by the L.A. County Department of Public Health:

If you’re immunocompromised, some vaccine sites will also require you to self-attest that you have a qualifying medical condition (more about those self-attestation forms below).

12-17 Year Olds

If you're a minor, you need to get the Pfizer vaccine because it’s the only one authorized for your age group.

According to the L.A. County Department of Public Health, minors should bring:

Your CDC Vaccine Card showing your prior Pfizer doses

A responsible adult with an ID (see list above) and a signed consent form from your parent or legal guardian (more on that below.)

If you have health insurance, bring your health insurance card (though COVID-19 vaccines are free regardless of insurance status.)

Proof that you are 12 or older, such as a birth certificate, medical documents or school ID.

"16 and 17-year-olds should be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian if possible." If that’s not possible you need to bring a consent form signed by your parent or legal guardian.

should be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian if possible." If that’s not possible you need to bring a consent form signed by your parent or legal guardian. "12 through 15-year-olds must be accompanied by their parent, legal guardian, or a responsible adult. If you bring a responsible adult, the consent form must name the responsible person and be signed by the parent or legal guardian," according to LACDPH.

must be accompanied by their parent, legal guardian, or a responsible adult. If you bring a responsible adult, the consent form must name the responsible person and be signed by the parent or legal guardian," according to LACDPH. A Public Health signed consent form, which is available in English, Spanish, and additional languages on the county vaccine portal.

Consent forms are also available at the vaccination site.

We’ve reached out to the California Department of Public Health to find out if immunocompromised children and teens can self attest that their medical condition qualifies them for a third dose. We’ll update when we have more information. Getting a shot through your health care provider may be easiest since they have access to your medical history.



What Are The Side Effects Of The Third Shot?

“There is limited information about the risks of receiving an additional dose of vaccine, and the safety, efficacy, and benefit of additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine in immunocompromised people continues to be evaluated,” according to the CDC.

The CDC reports that most of the reported side effects of the third dose have been “mild to moderate” and resemble those reported after the first and second shots of the mRNA vaccines, like “fatigue and pain at injection site.”

A pharmacist at UCI Health holds a dose of the COVID-91 Vaccine. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

Do I Still Need To Take Any Precautions — Like Wearing A Mask — After My Third Shot?

Even a third dose “may still not provide full immunity to COVID-19 in people who are immunocompromised,” according to the FDA’s emergency use authorization fact sheets for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

So, the L.A. County Department of Public Health recommends that you keep taking precautions, which means even after a third dose or booster, you should:

Avoid crowds and locations with poor ventilation or airflow

Try to stay six feet away from people

Wear a mask

Consider double masking (surgical mask + cloth mask) or wearing a N95

Ask the people around you to get vaccinated too

How Do I Get My Third Shot?

It … depends. We’re listing some of the big vaccine distributors here — including local health departments — to give you an idea of how they’re handling third doses and boosters, but it’s not an exhaustive list.

MyTurn

The state’s vaccine appointment portal MyTurn has been updated to allow for additional doses for immunocompromised people.

Scroll down to where it says “Additional doses available for eligible patients” and click on the “Schedule now” button.

There, you will be asked about your age and which vaccine — Pfizer or Moderna — you received. When you indicate you are seeking an “additional dose,” you will be asked to certify that you meet the immunocompromised criteria, and that your second dose was at least a month ago.

When booking "an additional dose" on the state's MyTurn portal, you will be asked to confirm that you are immunocompromised and that your second dose was at least a month ago. (Screenshot of myturn.ca.gov)

You can also call the state's COVID-19 hotline to make a vaccine appointment over the phone. The number is 833-422-4255.

If you cannot physically get to a vaccine location due to your health condition or mobility challenges, you do also have the option of requesting an “in-home visit” through MyTurn. Just indicate that you need one while filling out the form, and someone should call you to follow up.

L.A. County Department of Public Health

While the L.A. County Department of Public Health’s vaccination sites have been providing third doses for immunocompromised people, director Barbara Ferrer said the “primary priority is vaccinating those not yet vaccinated.”

That said, if you are immunocompromised and you want to get your third dose from a county-run vaccination site, you'll need to bring or fill out a self-attestation form to show that you are immunocompromised and that is why you are seeking a third dose. The form is also available in Spanish and 10 other languages on the county’s vaccine portal — click on “Doses for Immunocompromised” on the left hand side.

As for boosters (for people who are not immunocompromised) in L.A. County, Ferrer said the department is still preparing for what distribution might look like.

“We are continuing to work with our staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities to prioritize these most vulnerable residents for their booster doses, so that we're prepared to administer these as soon as the Food and Drug Administration give their approval,” Ferrer told reporters on Aug. 19.

If you are homebound and need an in-home vaccination, you can call the county Vaccine Call Center at 833-540-0473 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. You can also fill out an online request form, which is available in English and Spanish, and twelve other languages on the county’s vaccine portal (just click on “In-home vaccination” on the left side).

Long Beach Health and Human Services

If you’re immunocompromised, you won’t need to bring a doctor’s note, but you will need to fill out a form that will be available at any of the Long Beach vaccination sites . It asks questions about your health history, including if you’ve had an allergic reaction to any ingredients in the vaccine and if you’ve had COVID-19 in the past as well as your race and ethnicity. If you have mobility issues you can request a mobile vaccination visit here .

As for boosters, the department says it’s “preparing to offer ample opportunities to get free booster shots when they become available.”

Pasadena Public Health Department

You can print and fill out the Pasadena form to self-attest that you are immunocompromised or get one at any of the city’s vaccine sites including walk ups and mobile clinics.

If you are homebound, you can call the Pasadena Citizen Service Center at 626-744-7311, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. at 4 p.m. to request in-home vaccination.

Orange County Health Care Agency

We’ve reached out to the Orange County Health Care Agency about how they will handle these third doses for immunocompromised people, and any potential booster shots, and we will update this section when we hear back.

Riverside University Health System-Public Health

We’ve reached out to Riverside public health officials to see how they are preparing, and will update this section when we hear back.

San Bernardino County

The county has set up a separate page dedicated to third doses and boosters.

If you are seeking a third dose because you are immunocompromised, the county will accept a self-attestation that you meet the requirements (linked here in English and here in Spanish ) at its vaccination sites.

Ventura County

If you are getting a third dose because you meet the immunocompromised criteria, you can go to any of the county-run vaccination sites . Just tell the staff working at your vaccination clinic that you are immunocompromised. You will not be asked for any proof, county spokesperson Ashley Bautista confirmed.

“It is the honor system in people being honest about their condition,” Bautista wrote.

Kaiser Permanente

If you call and make an appointment or walk into a Kaiser Permanente vaccine clinic in search of a third dose, the staff will ask you if you are immunocompromised or if your health care providers have told you you’re immunocompromised. You won’t have to bring a form – but they’ll take it if you do, according to Kaiser Permanente spokesperson Terry Kanakri.

