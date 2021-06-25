Morning Brief: Boyle Heights’ First Pride, Grasshoppers, And The Bridge To Nowhere

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

Good morning, L.A. It’s June 25.

For the first time in the neighborhood’s history, Boyle Heights will host its own Pride event, honoring the LGBTQ+ community in the area.

My colleague Chris Greenspon reports that Orgullo Fest is being organized by folks within the Boyle Heights community, including Luis Octavio, co-owner of the Noa Noa Place bar.

"Even in Southern California where there are a ton of Latinos, our Pride events that we have still give us a small stage,” Octavio said. “We're never a part of the bigger stage. And so for that reason we decided to start Orgullo Fest."

The festival will take place on Saturday, June 26 along First Street in Boyle Heights, and will last all day. It will include a tribute to Boyle Heights’ LGBTQ+ history, and feature music and a performance by drag queen Melissa Befierce.

Long Beach also hosted its own Pride event this year. L.A.’s massive Pride celebration was held virtually because of the pandemic. L.A. Pride announced in 2020 that it would be moving on from its traditional location in West Hollywood, but it’s not clear where next year’s event will take place.

After violent interactions with police or security guards, more than 400,000 people have needed emergency care around the country since 2015. ( L.A. Watts Times )

The government’s REAL ID rollout has been a bit confusing. We broke it down. ( LAist )

The Homestead Act of 1862 transformed the American West, enticing small farmers and ranchers to fulfill the country's dubious policy of Manifest Destiny. ( LAist )

$80 for under-10-minute Uber rides? Here’s why. ( KCRW )

College students have learned a lot of new pandemic-era vocabulary, but one term reflects a particular frustration: “Ghost professor.” ( LAist )

The Threemile House was an infamous den of iniquity in 1890s L.A. ( LAist )

Arturo Soto, an immigrant from Tuxpan, Michoacán and a career dishwasher, shares the wisdom he’s gained over the years. ( L.A. Taco )

LAist contributor Flor Arellano reflects on growing up “Mexidorian” in L.A. ( LAist )

Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Bridge To Nowhere

The hike to the Bridge to Nowhere is located about 20 miles north of Azusa. (anarchosyn, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)

This nearly 10-mile out-and-back trail is located in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Azusa. Hike through canyons, valleys and over streams until you get to a lonely, abandoned bridge that was originally built in 1936 to connect the SGV to Wrightwood. For an extra adventure, Bungee America offers jumps off the structure. Start at the East Fork trailhead .

Or, you could: Catch Questlove’s debut music doc. Attend a craft beer and music fest. Celebrate Pride at screenings, pop-ups and after hours. Nosh on Hainan chicken rice, pintxos, fried chicken and boozy sorbets. Watch a classic concert film under the stars. And more.