Garcetti Announces Temporary Replacement For Chief Of Staff Who Made Offensive Facebook Comments

In a note to staff Thursday morning, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that recently retired City Administrative Officer Rich Llewellyn will return to City Hall as the mayor's interim chief of staff.

The move comes after Garcetti’s long-time Chief of Staff Ana Guerrero was placed on administrative leave following the discovery of offensive comments she’d made on Facebook in the past.

In his note, Garcetti did not mention Guerrero, instead making a vague mention of “a tough week”:

“I believe that we have critical work to do every day that is both a privilege and the charge that the people of Los Angeles have entrusted to us through two elections. This has been a tough week, but it pales in comparison to the challenges that everyday Angelenos face in their lives, and that we have the honor to address.”

Llewellyn has previously worked as chief of staff to two councilmembers and as chief deputy city attorney, in addition to his position as city administrative officer. He will begin his new assignment on July 3.

