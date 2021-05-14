Long Beach Shows Its LGBTQ Pride This Sunday — Virtually

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic is making Long Beach Pride an online-only event.

Instead of a parade this weekend, there will be a video retrospective of more than a decade of Long Beach Pride celebrations hosted by popular local drag queen Jewels.

In the past, tickets to the event have been about $20. Without that money, the organization can’t raise the funds it usually does for community grants, Long Beach Pride President Elsa Martinez said.

“They need something for an art offering, or they need something for a food bank, and we’ve provided grants,” Martinez said.

Over the years, they’ve given out thousands of dollars, according to Matirnez. But while there won’t be tickets for Pride, there will be some virtual fundraisers over the summer.