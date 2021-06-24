The Best Things To Do In Southern California This Weekend: June 25 - 27

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

Watch a classic concert film under the stars. Catch Questlove's debut music doc during an exclusive engagement. Celebrate Pride at screenings, pop-ups and after hours. Attend a craft beer and music fest in person. Hike to the Bridge to Nowhere and dine around town.



Friday, June 25

The Groundlings Pride Panel

The comedy theater and school celebrates Pride Month with a virtual panel featuring Chris Eckert, Christopher Matias Aguila, George McGrath, Jessica Pohly, Michael Churven, Michael Hitchcock, Navaris Darson and Tim Bagley. The discussion will be moderated by Drew Droege. Proceeds from the panel benefit the Groundlings Diversity fund.

COST: $5; MORE INFO

Friday, June 25; 8:45 p.m. PT

Stop Making Sense

Exposition Park - South Lawn

500 Exposition Park Dr., downtown L.A.

Stop Making Sense, one of the greatest concert films ever made, was shot at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in 1984 by Jonathan Demme. Catch the Talking Heads doc when it's introduced by band members Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz. DJs from Dublab spin tunes throughout the night. 15% of all ticket and concession revenue benefits My Friends Place.

COST: $25 - $45 (VIP); MORE INFO

Friday, June 25; 4 p.m. PT

Pride is Universal LGBTQ+ Night

Universal Studios Hollywood

100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

L.A. Pride takes over Universal Studios with extended park hours after it closes to the public. From 8 p.m. to midnight, enjoy DJs, dedicated dance areas, photo ops, cash bars, character appearances and surprises. After-hour attractions include The Simpsons Ride, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Transformers: The Ride-3D and Jurassic World — The Ride. The event is all ages, but 21+ ID is required for cash bar access.

COST: Tickets start at $106; MORE INFO

Las Cafeteras play a free show in Thousand Oaks this weekend. (Courtesy of Las Cafeteras)

Friday, June 25; 7 p.m. PT

Las Cafeteras

Thousand Oaks Community Park

2525 Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks

The East L.A. band brings its Afro-Mexican beats and Son Jarocho instruments as it fuses roots music and modern vibes. They play an outdoor show just over the L.A. County line.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, June 25 - Tuesday, July 6

Summer of Soul

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Sundance-winning music documentary celebrates Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The nearly forgotten concert footage features great performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King and The 5th Dimension. El Capitan guests can view a display of Harlem Cultural Festival memorabilia and receive a mini poster, while supplies last.

COST: $18; MORE INFO



Friday, June 25; 9:30 p.m. PT

Rap Up Fridays @ The Short Stop

The Short Stop

1455 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park

Dance into the weekend with hip-hop, up-tempo tunes and party anthems spun by resident DJ Seano and weekly guests. (This Friday: DJ Inka One).

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, June 25 - Sunday, June 26; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Summer Sidewalk Sale

Dana Point Harbor

34571 Golden Lantern, Dana Point

Select Harbor shops and restaurants (including Killer Dana Surf Shop and Jon’s Fish Market) offer sales and giveaways. The weekend also features live music from Olivia Ooms and Zach Churchill.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Patchwork Modern Makers Festival returns to Tustin this weekend. (Courtesy of the Patchwork Show)

Saturday, June 26 - Sunday, June 27; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. PT

Patchwork Show Modern Makers Festival

Old Town Tustin

245 El Camino Real, Tustin

After skipping last year, the community event returns to encourage visitors to shop locally. Vendors, who are chosen through a juried process, will be selling clothing, handbags, accessories, jewelry, art, ceramics, knitted items, apothecary items and more. Attendees can participate in DIY craft stations and Patchwork Junior, featuring booths from entrepreneurs 18 and younger.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 26

FunHau5

Evolve LA

1921 Blake Ave., Elysian Valley

This new family-friendly destination opens on Saturday, cramming all the activities and games we’ve missed into one spot. Enjoy a retro arcade, shuffleboard, ping pong, crazy golf and other games during your two- to three-hour visit. Timed tickets include unlimited play on all games plus beverage and dessert tokens and a bottle of water. The evening session is for adults 21+.

COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 26

Historic Southwest Museum Mt. Washington Campus Reopens

234 Museum Dr., Mt. Washington

The Autry’s Mt. Washington Campus reopens to the public on Saturday with two exhibitions: Four Centuries of Pueblo Pottery and Making a Big Noise: The Explorations of Charles Lummis. The museum is only open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Comedians get vulnerable at an outdoor comedy show in Montecito Heights. (Courtesy of Vulnerability)

Saturday, June 26; 8 p.m. PT

Vulnerability: A Comedy Show

1050 Montecito Dr., Montecito Heights

Attend an outdoor, in-person comedy show in which each comic discloses something they feel vulnerable about. Before the show, the audience writes down anonymous vulnerabilities of their own on slips of paper. They may be incorporated into performances throughout the night. The lineup features Alex Hooper, Maggie Maye, Valerie Tosi and Laura Manesewich. BYOB & BYO blanket.

COST: $5 - $7; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 26; 12 - 8 p.m. PT

Summer Roots Craft Beer & Music Festival

Oak Canyon Park

5305 Santiago Canyon Rd., Silverado

Enjoy a day of reggae and surf rock music from a lineup that includes Fortunate Youth, The Expendables, Pacific Dub, Arise Roots, Eli-Mac, Bikini Trill and Roots Of Mine, plus unlimited beer tastings from top regional breweries (21+). A wide selection of foods will be available for purchase.

COST: General admission starts at $49, plus $5 add-on ticket for beer tasting; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 26; 5:30 p.m. PT doors

The Sandlot

Brand Library Park

1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale

Street Food Cinema celebrates its 10th anniversary with a socially-distanced outdoor screening of The Sandlot with live music by Vân Scott and band. You can nosh at food trucks The Wicked Kitchen, The Tropic Truck and La La Lasagna. The event is dog-friendly but leave the tall chairs at home. Tickets must be purchased in advance and proof of vaccination is required if you want to sit in the vaccinated-only section.

COST: General admission for fully-vaccinated starts at $23, socially distanced pods start at $46; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 26; 1 - 6 p.m.

Queer Artisan Pop-Up

Pirate Studios

2807 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake

Pirate and Rain Phoenix's LaunchLeft host a party and market with live performances by Simone Istwa, Will Jay and Sonia Guiñansaca. Vendors include Besso, Petra Lemon, Beetxbeet, Suay and Mecca Candle Co. During the afternoon, guests can visit Pirate’s recording studios, podcast spaces and rehearsal rooms.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Jaime Martín conducts the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra in its live performance at Walt Disney Concert Hall. (Jamie Pham)

Saturday, June 26; 7 p.m. PT

LA Chamber Opera

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Music director Jaime Martín leads the chamber orchestra’s return to live, in-person performances. While the invite-only concert is a thank you to LACO’s donors and subscribers, community members can enter to win a free ticket to the in-person event. Tickets are limited. Participants must be fully vaccinated.

COST: Raffle; MORE INFO

Sunday, June 27; 12 p.m. PT

11th Annual Day of the Ancestors: Festival of Masks Celebration!

The Leimert Park Artwalk and L.A. Commons present an online experience of Thiossane (cha-sahn), a Senagalese way of taking cues from the past to live more fully in the present. An exploration of the African Diaspora, the events will be available through Zoom, Facebook and Youtube. Bruce Lemon hosts with a number of performances including the Lula Washington Dance Theater and poetry by S. Pearl Sharp.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Through Tuesday, June 29

Frida Cinema: OC Pride

Frida Cinema at Calle Cuatro Plaza

305 E 4th St #100, Santa Ana

The Orange County cinema continues its Pride celebration series with screenings of the punk, queer drama Hedwig and the Angry Inch and the tender coming-of-age story Moonlight.

COST: $10.50; MORE INFO

The hike to the Bridge to Nowhere is located about 20 miles north of Azusa. (anarchosyn, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)

Outdoor Pick

Bridge to Nowhere

This nearly 10-mile out-and-back trail is located in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Azusa. Hike through canyons, valleys and over streams until you get to a lonely, abandoned bridge that was originally built in 1936 to connect the SGV to Wrightwood. A 1938 flood washed out the roads to the bridge and they were never rebuilt. For an extra adventure, Bungee America offers jumps off the structure. As with all hikes, make sure you have enough water, snacks and equipment. Start at the East Fork trailhead .

TV/Streaming Pick

Evil: Season 2

The supernatural drama moves its COVID-delayed second season from CBS broadcast to the Paramount+ streaming service. Created by Michelle and Robert King, the series follows priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter), psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and technology specialist Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) as they try to prove or dispel cases of demonic possession. If Evil’s not your bag, another show from the Kings — The Good Fight — also debuted this week. Evil began its S2 run on Sunday, June 20, and episodes are released every Sunday .

Umami Burger recently launched a weekend brunch that includes Corn Flake chicken and waffles. (Courtesy of Umami)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.