Measure H Results: What We Know So Far About Pasadena’s Rent Control Initiative

With rent hikes outpacing wage growth in many parts of California, cities that have never had rent control are now passing new limits on rent increases.

This election, voters in Pasadena will decide whether their city adopts rent control through Measure H, an initiative that would cap annual rent hikes and implement new eviction protections.



Understanding Pasadena's Measure H

Campaign volunteers gather to knock on doors in support of Measure H, a rent control initiative in Pasadena (David Wagner/LAist)

If Measure H passes, tenants living in Pasadena apartments built before Feb. 1, 1995 will be given new protections against large annual rent increases. The measure would limit increases to 75% of the local consumer price index (a common measure of inflation).

For renters, this means that if Measure H passes, annual rent increases would — under current inflation levels — hover between 5% to 6% for buildings that meet the age requirement. Under more typical inflation (such as in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic), the limits would be around 2% to 3% per year. Measure H would offer renters additional eviction protections beyond what’s required in state law.

Here are the details: Currently, Pasadena – like many cities in L.A. County – has no local limits on rent increases. Instead, there’s a state law, AB 1482, that covers rental housing built more than 15 years ago. But that law allows rent increases to outpace inflation. Under AB 1482, tenants in Pasadena and other parts of the state that lack local rent control can now receive rent hikes of up to 10% .

Tenants have said large rent hikes put them under enormous financial pressure , and could end up driving them out of Pasadena, even out of state. Tenant organizers in Pasadena have tried and failed to pass rent control before, but they say this time renters — who make up more than half of households in the city — could vote for change.

On the other side, landlord groups have said stricter limits on rent increases will only further harm small landlords who have struggled to keep up with rising maintenance costs and missed payments under L.A. County’s COVID-era eviction protections for tenants.

In addition to capping annual rent hikes, Measure H would require landlords to provide a “just cause” for evicting a tenant, such as non-payment of rent or causing a nuisance.

This year alone, the cities of Pomona, Bell Gardens and the San Francisco Bay Area city of Antioch have all passed new forms of local rent control. Outside of Pasadena, rent control measures are also on the ballot this year in Santa Monica and Richmond, CA.

You can read more about Measure H here .



Follow The Money

The campaign to pass Measure H has drawn financial support from the political action committee of SEIU Local 2015, a long-term care workers union, and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, an L.A. nonprofit which has bankrolled slow-growth initiatives in the past.

Top contributors to the No On Measure H campaign have largely included landlord and real estate industry groups, including the National Association of Realtors, the California Apartment Association, the California Association of Realtors and the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles.



