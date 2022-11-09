LA Community College District Board Of Trustees Results: What We Know So Far

Get the latest on this election delivered daily. From analysis of the results to ongoing coverage of L.A., start your day with our How To LA newsletter. Subscribe

Board Seat 2 Results

Board Seat 4 Results

Board Seat 6 Results

Board Seat 7 Results

About The Seats

Think of the community college boards of trustees as school boards that govern community college districts instead of K-12 schools.

Each district has its own board of trustees. The boards of trustees set the vision, mission and goals for their district. The seven-member elected board of trustees makes sure community members’ needs are reflected in district priorities.

The Los Angeles Community College District is huge. Its boundaries cover 882 square miles that include the city of L.A. as well as dozens of other incorporated cities, such as San Fernando, Culver City, and Montebello. The district’s nine colleges enrolled 229,793 students in the 2019-20 academic year. LACCD is the largest community college district in the nation — by budget, student enrollment, and geographic area served.

Each community college board member is elected to a four-year term.

Board Seat 2 Candidates

Jason R. Aula

Jason R. Aula is listed on the ballot as a news reporter and business owner. He says he believes in “free enterprise, small government and individual liberty.” He’s an NRA member and a graduate of CSU Long Beach who has worked as a Republican political consultant and paralegal.



Steve Veres

Steven Veres is the LACCD Board Seat 2 incumbent. He has served two terms in this seat. He’s currently on staff with California State Sen. María Elena Durazo and has worked for L.A. area politicians Cindy Montañez and Kevin de León. Veres grew up in L.A. and completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at UCLA. He tells LAist he’s supported policies that help undocumented LACCD students, as well as programs to increase basic needs help.



Glenn Trujillo Bailey

Glenn Trujillo Bailey’s profession is not listed in the county voter guide. He did not reply to a request for an interview. It appears he ran for the state Board of Equalization as a member of the Green party and lost.

Board Seat 4 Candidates

Sara Hernandez

Sara Hernandez is listed as attorney/teacher. Her day job is as a land use and environmental attorney for the law firm DLA Piper. She teaches constitutional law at Valley College, one of LACCD’s campuses. She tells LAist that she’d like to use her professional experience helping developers of affordable housing to guide LACCD to build housing for students. She was a middle school teacher in L.A. for three years, beginning as a Teach For America member.



Christine Lamonica

Christine Lamonica is listed as a university lecturer. Per Voter’s Edge , her priorities include expanding access to trade school training; addressing homelessness; and promoting critical thinking and writing skills.



Ernest Moreno

Ernest Moreno is the LACCD Board Seat 4 incumbent. Moreno has held numerous jobs at LACCD. He was president of East LA College for 17 years, a district vice chancellor, and a district chief labor negotiator. This would be his second term if re-elected. He’s an LACCD insider waving a big red flag about student enrollment and funding.



Board Seat 6 Candidates

Gabriel Buelna

Gabriel Buelna is the LACCD Board Seat 6 incumbent. Buelna was a leader in the Chicano student movement in Southern California in the 1990s. He’s a practicing attorney and teaches Chicana and Chicano studies at CSU Northridge. He’s also a YouTuber whose topics include Chicano foodies. Buelna believes that increasing programs such as ethnic studies classes that reflect the life experiences of LACCD’s people of color will go a long way toward bringing students back to campuses.



Robert L. Payne

Robert L. Payne is listed as a writer/researcher/educator. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from CSU Northridge. He’s worked as a cameraman on independent films, is a self-published author, and has taught as an adjunct at LACCD’s Mission College. He says if elected he'd work toward reducing the debt students go into to cover college costs (though that’s mostly an issue for university students, whose tuition is much more than community college students).



Board Seat 7 Candidates

Mark Dutton

Mark Dutton is listed as a producer/writer/teacher.

Dutton's proposals are broad: improve education and watch the spending of tax dollars. “I'm an honest person, I'm going to do what is logical and what is right,” he says, “and I'm not going to fall into the trap of the toxic political swamp that we have in Los Angeles.”



Kelsey Iino

The LACCD board appointed Kelly Iino to Seat 7 earlier this year after board member Mike Fong’s election to the state assembly. Iino has a doctorate in higher educational leadership from USC. She works full time at El Camino College, which is not in the LACCD district, as a counselor. She leads a program on campus that counsels Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students.



Nancy Pearlman

Nancy Pearlman is listed as a college educator/environmentalist. Pearlman is running for the LACCD board because of some unfinished business: She served on the board for four terms starting in 2001, until Gabriel Buelna unseated her. Pearlman says the current board is wasting funds and doesn’t believe the board would properly oversee the building renovation funds that are proposed on the ballot.



