Morning Brief: Vaccines For Live Venues, COVID In Children, And An Oyster Farm

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 6.

With the delta variant spreading quickly in L.A. County, many businesses are adopting vaccine and/or testing requirements. That includes an increasing number of indoor entertainment venues.

My colleague Mike Roe reports that the Pantages, Staples Center, the Hollywood Fringe Festival, the Hollywood Improv and many more venues, large and small, will require ticket holders to present either a vaccination card or proof of a recent negative test.

Vaccine cards can be paper or digital or, in some cases, a photo of the paper card issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 cases In L.A. County have topped 2,800 each day for the past week. As of Aug. 2, more than 70% of Angelenos have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Mandated vaccinations or testing are quickly becoming the norm. L.A. City will consider a motion to require vaccine proof for all public, indoor spaces, and L.A. County and city employees will be required to be vaccinated or undergo routine testing. Pasadena and Long Beach city workers will face the same mandate.

New York City is the largest U.S. metropolis to issue a sweeping requirement for vaccinations for indoor spaces, including restaurants, bars, museums, and more. Palm Springs recently did the same.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Young adults continue to drive L.A. County’s surge in COVID cases, but children who aren’t old enough to be vaccinated are increasingly testing positive.

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis issued an executive order mandating vaccines for all county workers. Sheriff’s deputies are already balking.

Here's what happened to the unhoused residents of Echo Park following the March sweep.

More than five years after Inglewood police officers shot and killed Kisha Michael and Marquintan Sandlin in their car, the D.A.’s office still has not issued a finding on whether the officers should be prosecuted.

Weekend Reads

There's a lot going on in the world right now, and it’s hard enough to keep up with our day-to-day lives, let alone to stay current on the news. But if you have some time this weekend, here’s what you may have missed:

Women continue to be harassed and otherwise maligned on L.A.’s public transportation systems. ( LAist )

A fake freeway sign became an L.A. legend. Here’s how it happened. ( The LAnd )

Disneyland was supposed to be a post-vaccination treat for a family of four, but instead, the parents and one daughter got COVID-19. ( LAist )

Andrew Do, chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, was verbally attacked with anti-Asian rhetoric at a recent meeting. ( LAist )

This third grade teacher launched Angel City Market in Lennox to create a positive space for the community, and combat gentrification. ( L.A. Taco )

L.A. has a wide variety of chicken wings, and using our guide, you can navigate to the best. ( LAist )

Filipina entrepreneur Sharky McGee used inspiration from her own life to open the plant-based restaurant Jewel in Virgil Village. ( Asian Journal )

In-N-Out fries suck. Here’s how to order them so they don’t. ( LAist )



Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Carlsbad Aquafarm

Tomales Bay Oyster Co. co-owner Heidi Gregory shucks a freshly harvested oysters on August 20, 2019 in Marshall, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Road trip! Carlsbad Aquafarm, Southern California’s only oyster farm, has opened to the public. The shellfish farm grows Pacific oysters and Mediterranean mussels. Guests can tour the area and learn about the equipment, harvesting techniques and how the farming process protects the natural ecosystem of the lagoon. The tours end with an oyster shucking class — and tastings.

Or, you could: Catch the Perseids meteor shower. Watch a tribute to J. Dilla. Sip Oaxacan coffee. Relive the Cold War flicks of the '80s. Explore art inspired by cult films. Try Brazilian mini-sandwiches and "guavacado" beer. And more.