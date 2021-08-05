What Happened To The Unhoused Residents Of Echo Park Following The March Sweep?

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

The head of the L.A. Homeless Services Authority gave an update Thursday on what happened to the unhoused people who were cleared out of the Echo Park homeless camp in March.

LAHSA Director Heidi Marston told KPCC's AirTalk that the agency placed 183 people who had been living in the park into interim housing.

She said many are still in those original placements, three found permanent housing, and some are back on the street.

Debate continues over how the city dealt with the homeless camp.

Echo Park resident Nick Marcone told KPCC's daily talk show AirTalk that before the closure, residents had asked City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell to collaborate on a response.

"You know the people of Echo Park, we don't want to see an encampment here," he said. "We want the city to offer housing, we want the city to offer services. We want you to work with community organizations on outreach. And he never responded or came to any of our meetings."

O'Farrell was unavailable to join AirTalk for the discussion.

LAHSA Director Marston said there needs to be better coordination among agencies when homeless camps are cleared in the future.