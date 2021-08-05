Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Housing and Homelessness

What Happened To The Unhoused Residents Of Echo Park Following The March Sweep?

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Aug 5, 2021 4:08 PM
Image of a chain link fence that surrounds the perimeter of Echo Park Lake.
While many of the unhoused Echo Park residents who were displaced following March sweeps have found permanent or interim housing, some have returned to the streets.
(Libby Denkmann
/
LAist)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

The head of the L.A. Homeless Services Authority gave an update Thursday on what happened to the unhoused people who were cleared out of the Echo Park homeless camp in March.

LAHSA Director Heidi Marston told KPCC's AirTalk that the agency placed 183 people who had been living in the park into interim housing.

She said many are still in those original placements, three found permanent housing, and some are back on the street.

Debate continues over how the city dealt with the homeless camp.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Echo Park resident Nick Marcone told KPCC's daily talk show AirTalk that before the closure, residents had asked City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell to collaborate on a response.

"You know the people of Echo Park, we don't want to see an encampment here," he said. "We want the city to offer housing, we want the city to offer services. We want you to work with community organizations on outreach. And he never responded or came to any of our meetings."

O'Farrell was unavailable to join AirTalk for the discussion.

LAHSA Director Marston said there needs to be better coordination among agencies when homeless camps are cleared in the future.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories